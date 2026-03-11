RCB vs CSK opener on the cards for IPL 2026 as the league eyes a first-night blockbuster: Report

IPL 2026 is set to begin without a rematch of last season’s final, with Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Punjab Kings preparing to launch their campaigns on separate days. Cricbuzz has reported that defending champions RCB are in line to feature in the season opener on March 28 in Bengaluru, while PBKS are expected to begin a day later against Gujarat Titans in Mullanpur on March 29. Virat Kohli and MS Dhoni during a RCB vs CSK match. (IPL/Twitter)

That immediately makes the opening-week framing interesting. On paper, a repeat of the previous final would have offered an easy hook for the new season. Instead, the tournament appears ready to open with a different kind of statement, one built less around unfinished business and more around pure box-office pull.

That is why a possible RCB versus Chennai Super Kings opener stands out. It would give the league one of its most marketable fixtures on the very first night, instantly raising the noise level. In IPL terms, there are some contests that carry their own electricity regardless of points, form or recent history. RCB against CSK sits firmly in that bracket.

It is also a reminder of how the league likes to shape its opening impression. The defending champions still get centre stage, but the spotlight need not come through a direct replay of the title clash. The larger play seems to be about opening with a fixture that guarantees attention across television, digital and stadium conversation from the first ball.

Punjab Kings, meanwhile, look set to begin their own season a day later, away from that curtain-raiser glare. There is something notable in that, too. Finalists last time, they will not walk into IPL 2026 carrying the immediate theatre of a championship rematch. Their start, instead, could feel a little quieter, even if the expectations around them are anything but.

Two important pre-season dates have also been lined up before the tournament begins. The captains and coaches meeting is scheduled for March 25 in Mumbai, a key checkpoint at which franchises are usually briefed on rule adjustments, operational details, and any season-specific changes. Before that comes the captains’ photo shoot in New Delhi on March 15.

So the early picture is clear enough. IPL 2026 looks set to begin with RCB in the spotlight, PBKS on a different track, and the league once again choosing spectacle. Clean, deliberate, and very IPL.