RCB vs CSK: Virat Kohli scripts history, becomes first player to score 3000 runs at a venue in IPL

Batting maestro Virat Kohli scripted history on Saturday as he completed 3000 runs at M Chinnswamy Stadium, Bengaluru. Kohli started strong against Chennai Super Kings in the do-or-die clash to make their way into the playoffs as he smashed a couple of sixes in the third over and became the first player to breach the 3k mark at a venue. RCB star Virat Kohli continues to break in IPL(AP)

Kohli, who has been in thrilling form in the ongoing season, once again went off to a flying start as he remained unbeaten on 19 off 9 balls after the rain stopped play in Bengaluru. The star batter smacked two sixes and a four to keep the scoreboard moving well.

Most runs at a venue in IPL

3005* Virat Kohli at Chinnaswamy

2295 Rohit Sharma at Wankhede

1960 AB de Villiers at Chinnaswamy

The weather prediction was rainy, but the match started on time; it started drizzling soon, and the umpires had to stop the game after three overs as RCB were 31/0 in 3 overs.

Meanwhile, Kohli also enjoyed a great batting record on May 18 in the cash-rich league with a couple of centuries in four matches.

Virat Kohli on 18th May in IPL

56*(29) vs CSK Bengaluru 2013

27(29) vs CSK Ranchi 2015

113(50) vs PK Bengaluru 2016

100(63) vs SRH Hyderabad 2023

Earlier, Kohli talked about squaring up against his former India captain, Mahendra Singh Dhoni, potentially for the final time in the IPL.

“For fans to see him (Dhoni) play in any stadium in India is a big thing. Me & him playing again, maybe for the last time, you never know – that is a special thing,” Kohli said on Jio Cinema.

“We have had some great memories, some great partnerships for India, it’s a great occasion for fans to see us together,” Kohli added.

CSK elect to bowl against RCB

Meanwhile, CSK captain Ruturaj Gaikwad won the toss and decided to field against Faf du Plessis' Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in the knockout match at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium.

The Bengaluru-based franchise stands in seventh place with 12 points and has a 0.387 net run rate in the 17th season of the tournament, with six wins in 13 matches. While, Ruturaj Gaikwad's CSK hold fourth place with 14 points and have a net run rate of 0.528 after winning 7 of 13 matches.

To qualify for the IPL 2024 playoffs, RCB need to win the match on Saturday by at least 18 runs if they score a minimum of 200 runs batting first or win in 18.1 overs if they are chasing 200.