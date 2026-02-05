RCB vs Delhi Capitals WPL 2026 Final Live Streaming: When, where and how to watch DC vs RCB live on TV and online

Jemimah Rodrigues and Smriti Mandhana might be the best of friends, but the duo would be required to forget this bond come Thursday evening. Delhi Capitals and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) will be fighting it out to win the fourth edition of the Women's Premier League (WPL). The summit clash will be played at the Baroda Cricket Association Stadium in Kotambi, Vadodara, and the RCB start as overwhelming favourites, having been the best team in the league stage and qualifying for the final straightaway. Delhi Capitals' captain Jemimah Rodrigues, left, and Royal Challengers Bengaluru's captain Smriti Mandhana. (PTI)

On the other hand, the Delhi Capitals were forced to take a longer route; however, the side outclassed the Gujarat Giants in the Eliminator to make it to their fourth WPL final. Delhi are also chasing history after losing all three previous finals, and Jemimah would have her work cut out for her.

RCB, who won the second edition of the tournament, will again be dependent on Smriti Mandhana and Grace Harris to help them get off to a good start with the bat. Lauren Bell will hold the key with the ball for RCB, as she has emerged as a dot-ball machine in the WPL 2026 season.

The WPL 2026 finale promises to be a cracker, and both Jemimah and Smriti would hope to lead from the front.

Squads: RCB: Grace Harris, Smriti Mandhana (captain), Georgia Voll, Richa Ghosh, Radha Yadav, Nadine de Klerk, Pooja Vastrakar, Arundhati Reddy, Sayali Satghare, Shreyanka Patil, Lauren Bell, Linsey Smith, Dayalan Hemalatha, Prathyoosha Kumar, Gautami Naik, Prema Rawat.

Delhi Capitals: Lizelle Lee, Shafali Verma, Laura Wolvaardt, Jemimah Rodrigues (captain), Marizanne Kapp, Chinelle Henry, Niki Prasad, Sneh Rana, Minnu Mani, Shree Charani, Nandani Sharma, Alana King, Taniya Bhatia, Lucy Hamilton, Pragati Singh, Eddla Srujana.

Here are all the streaming and telecast details for the WPL 2026 final between the Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Delhi Capitals: When will the WPL 2026 final between the Delhi Capitals and RCB take place? The WPL 2026 final between the Delhi Capitals and RCB will take place on Thursday, February 5, at 7:30 PM IST. The toss will take place at 7 PM.

Where will the WPL 2026 final between the Delhi Capitals and RCB be played? The WPL 2026 final between the Delhi Capitals and RCB will be played at the Baroda Cricket Association Stadium in Kotambi, Vadodara.

Which channels will broadcast the WPL 2026 final between the Delhi Capitals and RCB? The WPL 2026 final between the Delhi Capitals and RCB will be telecast live on the Star Sports Network.