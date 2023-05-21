RCB vs GT IPL 2023, Bengaluru weather report: Rain likely to play spoilsport as Du Plessis and Co. eye playoff spot

With their playoff hopes hanging by a thread, Royal Challengers Bangalore face Gujarat Titans in Match 70 of IPL 2023, at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Sunday. The Faf du Plessis-led side need to win against GT, ending the league phase with 16 points so that Mumbai Indians and Rajasthan Royals don't grab the final playoff berth instead. IPL 2023: Virat Kohli and Faf du Plessis in action for RCB.(PTI)

MI are currently sixth in the standings with 14 points in 13 matches and face Sunrisers Hyderabad in Sunday's afternoon fixture. Meanwhile, RR are fifth with 14 points from 14 matches, and have played all their league fixtures.

But it looks like rain could play spoilsport in RCB's do-or-die clash. There has been persistent rain in Bengaluru for the last two days. According to Accuweather, it is expected to be mostly cloudy in Bengaluru with toss scheduled for 7:00 PM IST. Also, there could be a thunderstorm or two. The temperature is expected to be around 23 degrees Celsius. The weather is expected to follow a similar pattern at night too, with thunderstorms and the temperature is expected to be around 21 degrees Celsius.

With weather adding more drama, subsurface aeration at the ground should allow for quick resumptions, if the match does get suspended at some point.

GT, Lucknow Super Giants and Chennai Super Kings have already confirmed qualification, with only one spot remaining. Other than Virat Kohli and Faf du Plessis, Michael Bracewell will be key for RCB in their final league game. The all-rounder was crucial in their previous victory vs SRH and took two wickets in two overs, leaking only 13 runs. Speaking ahead of the match, RCB's Director of Cricket Operations Mike Hesson hailed Bracewell and explained his importance to the team.

"He's very much a genuine all-rounder. That's the flexibility Michael Bracewell provides the squad. We know he can bat anywhere from No.3 to 7 depending on what's required. He spent a lot of his early career at the top of the order, so we know he's got that capability. At the moment he's playing the finishing role for New Zealand internationally. So he's got that ability. So depending on the opposition, depending on whether we think if it'll swing or spin it gives us that flexibility", Hesson said.

"From our bowling point of view, he also can bowl in the PowerPlay. To have an off-spinner who is very confident in the PowerPlay, he's obviously taken wickets for us there as well. It gives us not only depth of batting but also depth of power towards the backend as well", he further added.

IPL 2023 playoffs scenario: What if RCB vs GT is washed out

If the match is washed out, then both teams will receive a point each and GT have already qualified for playoffs alongwith Chennai Super Kings and Lucknow Super Giants. A point would mean that RCB will finish the season with only 15 points. If this happens, then their qualification will also depend on other results.

They will need Kolkata Knight Riders to defeat LSG within 17 overs or will need SRH to clinch victory against MI. If SRH manage to grab a win against MI, then RCB will have a point more than Rohit Sharma's side and will grab the final playoff berth. But if MI defeat SRH, they will enter the playoffs, sending RCB to fifth position.

