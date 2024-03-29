RCB vs KKR IPL Live Score 2024: Mini-battles among Kohli-Gambhir war promises to spice up Kolkata-Bengaluru blockbuster

RCB vs KKR IPL Live Score 2024, Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Kolkata Knight Riders: Peeps! Fasten your seatbelts. IPL cinema is here. Yes, Match No. 10 of this year's Indian Premier League could be the potential blockbuster of them all. Match-wise, maybe. Emotions-wise, absolutely, as the Royal Challengers Bengaluru host the Kolkata Knight Riders at the Chinnaswamy tonight. In plain words, Virat Kohli hosting Gautam Gambhir and Shreyas Iyer. Need we say more?...Read More

A year has passed since that infamous evening in Lucknow, when Kohli and Gambhir, the two former India teammates nearly came to blows. Naveen-ul-Haq was there too, and although he and Kohli patched things up during the World Cup, we're yet to see Gambhir and Kohli mend fences. Their history goes back all the way to the 2000s. Kohli and Gambhir have played together for Delhi, all the way to 2011, when they won the World Cup for India. But two years later, things turned sour as the two were involved in an ugly exchange during an IPL 2013 game.

Years passed, and as Gambhir's India playing career dwindled and Kohli's rose to levels unheard of, the two did not cross paths much barring the IPL. Until last year, when in response to Gambhir shushing the Chinnaswamy crowd, Kohli gave it off to Naveen and all hell broke loose. A year later. GG is not longer with LSG, but he will return to the Chinnaswamy, and one can't help but wonder what the next pages of the Kohli-Gambhir saga unfold. Kohli is already letting those emotions of his flow – be it giving a send off to Rachin Ravindra or making his feeling about playing the T20 World Cup vocal – and Gambhir, as always, is never afraid to speak his mind or show what's going on in there.

Outside of the Gambhir-Kohli potential faceoff, there are certain other individual battles which are, if not equally, amply mouth-watering. Mohammed Siraj bowling to Andre Russell, and Yash Dayal hoping for a shot at redemption against Rinku Singh could well be the deciding factors in this game.