RCB vs MI Live Streaming, IPL 2023: When and where to watch Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Mumbai Indians Live

RCB vs MI Live Streaming, IPL 2023: The Royal Challengers Bangalore will kickstart the new season with aim to end the long wait for an Indian Premier League title, as they take on the Mumbai Indians on Sunday night. The Faf du Plessis-led side had reached the playoffs in the previous edition of the tournament and will look to produce more consistent performances. Eyes will also be on their star batter Virat Kohli, who has made a stellar return to form since the end of the IPL last year. Mumbai Indians, meanwhile, endured their worst-ever season in 2022 as they finished at the bottom of the table with only four wins in 14 matches to their name. The side, however, is bolstered with the arrival of Jofra Archer to the squad; he had missed the previous season with an injury. However, MI will miss Jasprit Bumrah in the season who is currently recovering from a back injury and has been ruled out of the entire edition. (RCB vs MI Live Score, IPL 2023)

RCB vs MI Live Streaming, IPL 2023: When and where to watch live online(IPL)

Here are the live streaming details of the IPL 2023 match RCB vs MI:

Where is the IPL 2023 match, Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Mumbai Indians?

The IPL 2023 match, Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Mumbai Indians will take place at the M Chinnawasmy Stadium in Bengaluru.

At what time does the IPL 2023 match, Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Mumbai Indians start?

The IPL 2023 match, Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Mumbai Indians will start at 7:30 pm IST on Sunday (April 2).

Which TV channels will broadcast the IPL 2023 match, Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Mumbai Indians?

The IPL 2023 match, Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Mumbai Indians will be broadcast on Star Sports channels - Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 3, and Star Sports 3 HD.

How to watch the live streaming of the IPL 2023 match, Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Mumbai Indians?

The live streaming of the IPL 2023 match, Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Mumbai Indians will be available on Jio Cinema. You can also catch the live commentary, scorecard, and latest updates of RCB vs MI here at hindustantimes.com/cricket/ipl.

