RCB vs UPW Live score: Smriti Mandhana's RCB searching for first win of WPL 2023 season

RCB vs UPW Live score: Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) have copped a hat-trick of defeats to start life in the Women's Premier League (WPL). They would be looking to their captain Smriti Mandhana to help kickstart their campaign. Considered among the best batters in the world, Mandhana got good starts in all the matches but she's not been able to convert those, getting out to offspinners all three times. UP Warriorz captain Alyssa Healy, meanwhile has also struggled to live up to her reputation, getting out in the powerplay in all three of her side's matches. While RCB are yet to win a single game after three matches, UPW have won and lost one each.

