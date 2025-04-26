RCB youngster roasted with meme for 'shadowing' Virat Kohli, hits back with ice-cold reply: 'Apne bhai ko...'

Swastik Chikara’s admiration for Virat Kohli has turned into a running joke this IPL season, with memes portraying the young RCB batter as the former skipper’s ever-present shadow. The banter gained momentum after pacer Yash Dayal revealed that Chikara once opened Kohli’s kitbag without permission and used his perfume following a game against Kolkata Knight Riders. The incident, lighthearted yet bold, added fuel to social media’s portrayal of Chikara as someone constantly tailing Kohli. Swastik Chikara was shown a meme which poked fun at his admiration for Virat Kohli(X)

As RCB arrived in Delhi for their clash against the Capitals, the narrative picked up steam once again when Chikara was shown a viral meme that poked fun at his proximity to the RCB icon.

The meme stated that one of the biggest ‘tensions’ for Chikara is to ensure he's the first to serve Virat Kohli water during matches. While those near Chiakra laughed at the joke, the youngster had a rather heartwarming response to being poked at.

“Toh kya ho gaya? Apne bhai ko toh main hi pilaaunga! (What's there in that? I'll serve water to my brother!),” Chikara said, as he smiled.

Watch:

RCB have been brilliant this season on the road, maintaining a perfect 5/5 record in away matches in IPL 2025. The side also registered its first win in Bengaluru after a long wait in their previous game against the Rajasthan Royals. It will aim to keep its winning run intact against Axar Patel's DC on Sunday.

However, it will be a challenge as DC has been brilliant this season. With six wins in eight matches, they are currently second on the table, trailing Gujarat Titans by Net Run Rate. In addition to the tough competition, there will be a significant subplot that adds to the intensity of the clash; the match against DC will be a homecoming for Kohli, who hails from the city and also represents the state team in domestic cricket.

In the previous match between the two teams, KL Rahul, the DC batter who hails from Bengaluru, played a match-winning knock and animatedly did a ‘this is my ground’ celebration, and many tout Kohli – who is currently second in the Orange Cap list this year – to repeat the same in Delhi.