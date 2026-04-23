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RCB's Nuwan Thusara drops lawsuit vs Sri Lanka Cricket, issues apology after IPL 2026 NOC controversy

With the IPL reaching its midway stage, Nuwan Thushara withdraws his case against SLC, keeping his future in mind.

Updated on: Apr 23, 2026 08:01 pm IST
By HT Sports Desk
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The Indian Premier League, the biggest stage in franchise cricket, often brings many high-profile news stories and disputes over the course of its campaign. There have already been growing concerns about the balance between franchise leagues and national cricket boards, especially as workload management becomes a key issue ahead of a long international season.

According to the reports, Nuwan Thushara also issued an apology to the governing body following their disagreement.(REUTERS)

However, a rare dispute emerged at the start of the 2026 campaign, with Sri Lankan pacer Nuwan Thushara being denied a No Objection Certificate (NOC) by Sri Lanka Cricket to join his franchise, Royal Challengers Bengaluru, for the start of the season. The dispute arose after SLC ruled that Thushara had failed to meet the newly updated fitness standards, specifically the mandatory 2-km run test.

Also Read: CSK stand together in sorrow after Mukesh Choudhary’s mother passes away

An NOC is an essential requirement for any overseas players wishing to participate in an overseas franchise league like the IPL. The denial prompted Thushara to approach the Colombo District Court, legally challenge the SLC to grant him the clearance, ensuring his participation was not jeopardised.

Thushara has ultimately missed out on representing RCB this season after being acquired for 1.60 crore ahead of the 2025 campaign. Over that season, he made just a single appearance against the Lucknow Super Giants, delivering a disciplined performance of 1/26. While his absence is a setback for the franchise as they look to defend their title, the withdrawal of this case raises a broader question: how can a player maintain balance between national commitments and the demands of modern franchise cricket without straining relationships and opportunities on the global stage?

 
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HT Sports Desk

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Get the Cricket Live Score! including IPL Matches and track ICC rankings shifts, Cricket Schedule, and Players Stats along with detailed score profiles of Virat Kohli , Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill and RCB vs LSG.
Get the Cricket Live Score! including IPL Matches and track ICC rankings shifts, Cricket Schedule, and Players Stats along with detailed score profiles of Virat Kohli , Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill and RCB vs LSG.
Home / Cricket News / RCB's Nuwan Thusara drops lawsuit vs Sri Lanka Cricket, issues apology after IPL 2026 NOC controversy
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