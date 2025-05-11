RCB's title hopes might receive major jolt upon IPL 2025 resumption as Josh Hazlewood likely to pull out: Report

Josh Hazlewood’s involvement in the remainder of IPL 2025 is uncertain, with the Australian fast-bowler reportedly nursing a shoulder injury that might see him protected by Cricket Australia ahead of their World Test Championship final starting on June 11. Josh Hazlewood is expected to be sidelined from the remainder of IPL 2025 as a precautionary measure.(AP)

Hazlewood has been a leading player for Royal Challengers Bengaluru in IPL 2025, living up to the billing as he has forefronted their bowling efforts this season with 18 wickets and match-winning performances. However, Hazlewood did miss RCB’s final match before the suspension of the IPL season with an injury, which might see him withdrawn from contention for RCB if the IPL returns in the last two weeks of May.

As per an ESPNcricinfo report, Hazlewood picked up a shoulder injury that kept him out of the home match against CSK, on top of his ongoing rehabilitation from a calf injury and side strain picked up during the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, that kept him out of Australia's Champions Trophy campaign. Nonetheless, the report also stated that Hazlewood is expected to return for the WTC final against South Africa on the horizon at Lord’s, with that match being a priority for CA.

Overseas boards discuss player availability for IPL 2025

As per reports from Indian media, the IPL could be extended until May 30, five days beyond the original date scheduled for the 2025 final. This has presented a logistical challenge for overseas cricket boards, with a combination of upcoming international fixtures and the security concerns on the subcontinent providing a dilemma for the governing bodies.

Following the escalation of tensions at the border between India and Pakistan forcing a one-week suspension of the IPL season, overseas boards organised the return of most of their players to their home nations. As per recent reports, they are expected to release the players until May 25, but their future in the competition beyond that date remains subject to agreements between the franchises, IPL, and the cricket boards.

The IPL has not yet released a final plan for the remainder of the 2025 season moving forward, but are expected to announce a refreshened schedule in the coming days. There are 13 regular season matches left to complete in 2025, including the interrupted PBKS vs DC contest which started in Dharamsala, as well as the four playoff matches.