Redemption time for Punjab Kings

Chandigarh: Last season’s Indian Premier League campaign left Punjab Kings feeling proud and disappointed at the same time. Having reached their second final, they held great promise going into the clash against Royal Challengers Bengaluru, only for their dream to be dashed. As a new season approaches, the near miss after an excellent campaign can be the motivation to go all the way. File image of captain of Punjab Kings Shreyas Iyer during the Indian Premier League at Narendra Modi stadium in Ahmedabad, India, Monday. (AP)

Punjab Kings begin their campaign against Gujarat Titans on March 31 at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium in Mullanpur, and the leadership group led by skipper Shreyas Iyer and head coach Ricky Ponting believes that the team is ready to take the final step.

Last season marked a significant turning point for PBKS. Long labelled as one of IPL’s most unpredictable teams, they finally found consistency and played an aggressive and fearless brand of cricket. It helped change the perception about the team, establishing them as serious contenders.

This season, PBKS have stressed on continuity rather than another heavy revamp. Besides retaining 21 players, they made only a handful of strategic additions at the mini-auction using a purse of ₹11.50 crore. Australia allrounders Cooper Connolly and Ben Dwarshuis were brought in to add depth with domestic leg-spinners, Praveen Dubey, 32, and Vishal Nishad, 20, providing extra options.

Shreyas Iyer’s leadership and tactical clarity, after leading Kolkata Knight Riders to the title in 2024, helped shape the resurgence of PBKS last season. Former India leg-spinner, Sairaj Bahutule, the newly appointed spin coach, backs the seasoned batter to again provide direction.

“Shreyas has a very strong presence in this team, not only as a batter but also as a captain,” Bahutule said. “His experience of leading teams in the IPL helps players understand situations and react accordingly. He knows each player’s strengths and tries to bring out the best in them. His calmness on the field has a positive impact on the entire group.”

Iyer’s role in the middle order though remains crucial to Punjab’s batting. He was the top PBKS batter last year, scoring 604 runs at a strike rate of over 175 and the six fifties underlined his consistency.

“He brings stability to the side,” Bahutule said. “He rotates the strike well, plays spin and pace effectively and knows how to set or chase targets. His game has improved year after year.”

“I would love to see him lead Punjab Kings to the IPL championship. It would be special if we become the first team from north India to win IPL.”

Punjab’s batting begins with the explosive openers Prabhsimran Singh and Priyansh Arya, among the most aggressive top-order combinations last year.

“It is one of Punjab Kings’ biggest strengths,” he said. “Prabhsimran and Priyansh have the ability to dominate the Powerplay, which puts pressure on the opposition.”

The middle order offers depth and versatility with Nehal Wadhera, Marcus Stoinis and Shashank Singh also having the finishing power.

“Nehal had a very good season last year,” he said. “He’s an explosive player but also adapts well to match situations. Shashank is another asset who can finish games and contribute with the ball as well. With Stoinis and Marco Jansen, the team has tremendous all-round depth.”

Punjab’s bowling combines pace variety and experience in left-armers Arshdeep Singh and Jansen Dwarshuis besides Lockie Ferguson.

“Arshdeep is a very important member,” Bahutule said. “He has grown tremendously as a bowler and understands how to operate in all phases of the game.”

Among spinners, the seasoned Yuzvendra Chahal remains a key figure, especially as a middle-overs option to take wickets.

“Chahal is our crucial wicket-taking option and brings a lot of experience,” Bahutule said.

PBKS also owe it to former chief coach Ricky Ponting for their resurgence.

“Ricky has had a massive influence on the domestic players,” Bahutule said.

“He understands their potential and knows how they can be effective in different phases of the game. That clarity has reflected in the performances of our batters and bowlers.”

Ponting’s push to play aggressive cricket and emphasis on defined player roles have helped build a confident and balanced unit. The openers stood out in this aspect –

Prabhsimran scored 549 runs (SR 160) and Arya 475 (SR 179).

“We’ve a squad where every player knows his role,” Bahutule said. “There is flexibility in batting and bowling, which is very important in a tournament like IPL.”

For PBKS, this season represents another opportunity to deliver on promise. The pain of last year’s final defeat – they were also runners-up in 2014 – will linger, but should also strengthen the team’s resolve.

With a settled squad, a clear leadership and the hunger that comes from unfinished business, Punjab Kings can enter the tournament starting on March 28 confident they can turn things around this time.