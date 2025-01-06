'Relatively hard on the beers': Pat Cummins and co's 'good celebration' after Border-Gavaskar Trophy triumph

Pat Cummins-led Australia registered a six-wicket win in the Sydney Test against India, hence emerging victorious in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. Australia won a Test series against India after a gap of ten years, and hence, it is no surprise that the hosts celebrated in style long into the night. Australia won the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 3-1. (ICC- X)

Travis Head shared a picture on Instagram Story, in which he was seen dipping his spinning finger in a pint of beer next to a handful of cheeseburgers.

Head, along with debutant Beau Webster, went "hard" on the beers, as revealed by the latter. Australia were the better side throughout the series against India and hence, the scoreline of 3-1 does not come as a surprise.

The Sydney Test came to an end in the second session on Day 3 as Australia chased down the target of 162 quite easily. There was no Jasprit Bumrah on the third day as he was sidelined by back spasms, which made the task of the hosts relatively easier.

“It’s sunk in a little bit overnight. The celebrations were good. We had a few beers in the SCG members' bar. It was a great, great week and capped off with a brilliant night," Sydney Morning Herald quoted Webster as saying.

“Trav’s always good [for a night out]. Me and him were going relatively hard on the beers. I’m a little bit rough this morning, as I think a few of the boys are. It was a really good night sitting in your whites talking with the lads all things life. It was really special," he added.

Beau has a dream debut

Beau Webster had a dream debut as he hit the winning runs for Australia in Sydney. He made 96 runs across both innings and also took the wicket of Shubman Gill in the second innings.

Speaking about hitting the winning run, Webster said, "I certainly wasn’t going to give Heady the chance [to hit the winning runs]. When there was four to win and one ball left, I said, ‘I’m either getting out here or it’s going to the boundary’. How many chances do you get to hit the winning runs for your country, let alone in the fifth and deciding Test?"

“It’s a dream. There was probably a time in my life where I thought it might have passed me by. To get the call-up in the fifth and deciding Test, I was a bit nervous, not going to lie, but once I took a catch and got a few runs away, it was business as usual. It was a great week," he added.

By winning the Sydney Test, Australia sealed qualification for the World Test Championship (WTC) final. The defending champions will face South Africa at the Lord's Cricket Ground from June 11 to 16.