Remarkable Rashid Khan: Afghanistan captain joins exclusive Test club after record-breaking performance against Bangladesh

Much was expected from Afghanistan in the World Cup, but a captaincy change very close to the event and then few questionable decisions all along the way derailed their campaign. Hence, when Rashid Khan was appointed captain of the Test side, much was riding on the shoulders of the young man and he did lead from the front as Afghanistan toppled Bangladesh in a one-off Test match at Chattogram.

Rashid was the star with the bat and ball and it was fitting that he took the final wicket to spark off wild celebrations in the Afghanistan camp. He took 11 wickets in the match and scored a crucial half-century, in his first match as captain.

With this achievement, he joined an illustrious list of captains with a fifty and 10-wickets in the same Test. Rashid joined Imran Khan and Allan Border as only the third player to achieve this feat.

Imran Khan (117 & 11-180) v India, Faisalabad, 1982-83

Allan Border (75 & 11-96) v West Indies, Sydney, 1988-89

Rashid Khan (51 & 11-104) v Bangladesh, Chattogram, 2019

“Thanks to the almighty Allah for this performance, under my captaincy we won this game against a big side like Bangladesh. We are new in this format, so the credit goes to the coaching staff [and] the players the way they prepared for this game,” Rashid said after the match.

“Before coming here, we had a camp in Abu Dhabi, that was one of the hottest games I have ever had. After playing in 46-47 [degrees], when you come in this weather, it is very easy for you,” he further added.

The skipper also credited the Afghanistan Cricket Board for putting in place a four-day system at home, which, he said, has helped the youngsters hugely in dealing with the demands of the longest format well.

