ICC World Test Championship: Why Afghanistan’s historic Test win over Bangladesh had no bearings on the table?

Updated: Sep 10, 2019 12:43 IST

Afghanistan pulled off a big win over Bangladesh in the Only Test between the two teams in Chittagong. After registering 342 in the first innings, the Rashid Khan-led side bundled out the hosts for 205 to take a 137-run lead in the match. In the second innings, Afghanistan scored 260 runs to set a mammoth total of 397 for Bangladesh to chase. In reply, the hosts could only muster 173, and lost the match by 224 runs.

But what effect does this massive win has on the ICC World Championship Trophy? With every Test series under the Test Championship Table - 2019-21 carrying 120 points, why Afghanistan did not receive 120 points for the series win?

Firstly, only top nine teams on the ICC Test rankings as on March 31, 2018, were included in the current cycle, which meant that Zimbabwe, Afghanistan and Ireland are left out. It does not mean that these teams will not play Tests during this time - but it means that any series that will include these three teams will automatically not be a part of the current cycle of ICC Test Championship.

Secondly, this series was not a part of the current cycle of Test Championship. As per the rules, a series under the World Test Championship can have a minimum of two matches and a maximum of five matches. With this series having only one match, it cannot be considered.

Hence, irrespective of losing the match, Bangladesh are still on 0 points having played 0 games in the table, along with South Africa and Pakistan, who are also yet to play their first match in ICC Test Championship 2019-21.

At the moment, India are on top of the table with 120 points, having won both their games so far in West Indies. New Zealand and Sri Lanka, with one win each, are in second and third place, respectively, with 60 points. Australia, who have won two Tests and drawn one, are at 56 points in the fourth place.

