'Reminded Sachin I took his wicket. He said, 'it might not happen ever again'': Ex-India star's unheard Tendulkar story

Sachin Tendulkar is widely regarded as one of the greatest batters to have ever played the game. Fondly known the ‘Master Blaster’ due to his exploits with the bat, Tendulkar holds the record for most runs in ODIs and T20Is, and has also won an Orange Cap in the Indian Premier League during the 2010 edition of the tournament. While Tendulkar enjoyed a stellar rivalry with bowlers around the world during his playing career, he was also tested by many within the Indian team in the IPL and domestic cricket.

A fair few consider dismissing Tendulkar as a feather on their cap and former India bowler Rudra Pratap Singh is one of them. In fact, RP Singh – who had played a pivotal role in India's 2007 T20 World Cup win – stated that he had actually reminded Tendulkar of his dismissal once, and the former India batter had an epic reply.

“If you take Sachin Tendulkar's wicket, you've got to keep reminding it to yourself. On one occasion, I reminded him (that I took his wicket)! Then he said, ‘Yeah it was a good delivery, I missed it, but it might not happen ever again’. Next time we faced each other, I was playing for a different franchise and he ended up scoring a century. The only respite was I didn't concede many runs,” RP Singh said as he recollected the story during his commentary stint at the SAT20.

The story from Singh triggered laughter from another former India player Suresh Raina, who has also spent a significant period of his international career with Tendulkar. In fact, Raina had also shared an story about Tendulkar during the commentary stint where the former revealed he received a text from India's batting great after an ODI century in Cardiff in 2014.

Raina said Tendulkar had messaged him to “believe (in) yourself” after the ton, and that the particular gesture made Raina feel special.

