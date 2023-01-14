'Many won't understand this flow. Virat is a cricketer who...': Ashwin reveals chat with Kohli about 'mental reset'

Team India produced a superb outing in the ODI series against Sri Lanka as the side registered an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series on Thursday. India's star batter Virat Kohli had produced a sensational outing in the first ODI of the series, as he smashed a brilliant 113, bringing his 45th century in the format. The 34-year-old batter scored his second-successive ton in the format as he had hit an identical 113 in the third ODI against Bangladesh as well.

Kohli underwent a rough patch during mid-2022 and had even opted to take a break from the game, following which he had revealed that he didn't touch the cricket bat for a month. As Kohli returned to run-scoring in ODIs, his teammate Ravichandran Ashwin made an interesting point about the batter's form.

Ashwin stated that Kohli's Test and T20 game is “mainly based” on his success in the fifty-over format, and that the lack of ODIs over the past few years has had an affect on his performances in the other two formats.

“ODI cricket is the place where he brought the genius in him to full flow. Many of them won’t understand this flow. After COVID, we are seeing more Test cricket and T20 cricket. ODI cricket is played very rarely. We are not getting the same flow of ODI cricket. Virat Kohli is one of those cricketers who has been playing continuously for a long time now,” Ashwin began as he talked about Kohli on his official YouTube channel.

"So, a mental reset is really important for anyone. Sometimes, he has been given a break during some inconsequential series. But both his Test cricket and T20 cricket have been built mainly based on his ODI cricket success. In fact, when he is playing ODI cricket itself, he will get that Test routine and the Test flow.

“Our recent conversation was also about this topic only and he agreed with me. Both our team and him haven’t played many ODI cricket in the recent past. India won the first ODI comfortably, agreed,” said the off-spinner.

