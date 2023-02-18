Renuka Singh resets record books for India with maiden T20I five-wicket haul in T20 World Cup clash vs England

Fast bowler Renuka Singh rewrote a few pages of the record books by taking five wickets in India's Women's T20 World Cup match against England. While England managed to put up a target of 152 for India to chase, they could hardly deal with Renuka and the 27-year-old ended the innings with figures of 5/15. Renuka struck thrice inside the powerplay to jolt the England innings.

It was her maiden five-wicket haul in T20Is. Moreover, this marked the first time that any Indian bowler, male or female, managed to take a five-wicket haul in a T20 World Cup match. Renuka's figures are, hence, the best by any Indian bowler in a T20 World Cup match.

Renuka dismissed Danielle Wyatt in the first over itself largely thanks to wicketkeeper Richa Ghosh grabbing a stunning catch behind the wickets. Wyatt's outside edge flew to the right of the keeper, Ghosh dived and plucked the ball with her outstretched hand while in the air, holding on to it once she hit the ground.

Renuka struck again in her second over to get rid of youngster Alice Capsey for 3(6). The 18-year-old was looking to play the flick with the ball tailing in but played all around it to miss the ball as it crashed into the stumps. Nat Sciver-Brunt and Sophia Dunkley did strike some boundaries but Renuka returned for her third over to rattle the stumps of Dunkley.

England found themselves tottering at 37/3 at the end of the powerplay. They recovered through Sciver-Brunt and captain Heather Knight as they stitched a 51-run stand for the fourth wicket. Sciver-Brunt took the attack to the Indian bowlers as she was able to find the boundaries regularly.

Shikha Pandey struck in her third over to dismiss Knight for 28(23) and thus break the partnership with Sciver-Brunt. The latter carried on her aggressive style of play, bringing up her 11th T20I fifty in the 17th over but fell soon after, bringing Sophie Ecclestone to the crease.

Amy Jones put on the finishing touches as she raced to a quickfire 40 off just 27 balls. England were able to score 17 runs in the 19th over with Jones and Ecclestone smashing a six each to Deepti Sharma. However, Renuka Singh returned to bowl the final over of the English inning, scalping two wickets to complete her maiden fifer in T20Is.

