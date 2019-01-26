Republic Day 2019: Sachin, Cheteshwar lead celebratory wishes for India
As 26 January 2019 marks the 70th Republic Day of India, cricketers have taken to Twitter to wish their fellow countrymen on the occasioncricket Updated: Jan 26, 2019 10:26 IST
As India celebrates its 70th Republic Day on 26 January 2019, former and current cricketers have wished their fellow countrymen on the occasion.
There are some days which remain very close to my heart, one of them being Republic Day. Each time I see the national flag going up and the the national anthem being played, I feel that sense of pride and honor. #happyrepublicday— Ashwin Ravichandran (@ashwinravi99) January 26, 2019
Warm Republic Day greetings to all Indians.— Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) January 26, 2019
On this special occasion, let's take a collective step forward, towards a strong, healthy and prosperous India. 🇮🇳
Jai Hind! #HappyRepublicDay2019
सभी देशवासियों को #गणतंत्रदिवस की शुभकामनाएं।— Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) January 26, 2019
जय हिन्द! pic.twitter.com/rxiB68lAdZ
Proud of my country, it’s history and heritage. Happy Republic Day! #RepublicDay2019— Anil Kumble (@anilkumble1074) January 26, 2019
Happy #RepublicDay to everyone! May our nation always keep prospering and shining.— ajinkyarahane88 (@ajinkyarahane88) January 26, 2019
Proud to be an Indian! 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/A35w5AGVmv
Never forget the sacrifices of our great freedom fighters. Follow in their footsteps and strive to make your country better by the day. Happy Republic Day! #RepublicDay2019 pic.twitter.com/aiBJMVI38n— cheteshwar pujara (@cheteshwar1) January 26, 2019
गणतंत्र दिवस की हार्दिक शुभकामनायें – 26 जनवरी 2019 #गणतंत्रदिवस pic.twitter.com/8uJ5sPiy7i— Pragyan Prayas Ojha (@pragyanojha) January 26, 2019
First Published: Jan 26, 2019 10:26 IST