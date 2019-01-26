Republic Day 2019: Sachin, Cheteshwar lead celebratory wishes for India

As India celebrates its 70th Republic Day on 26 January 2019, former and current cricketers have wished their fellow countrymen on the occasion.

There are some days which remain very close to my heart, one of them being Republic Day. Each time I see the national flag going up and the the national anthem being played, I feel that sense of pride and honor. #happyrepublicday — Ashwin Ravichandran (@ashwinravi99) January 26, 2019

Warm Republic Day greetings to all Indians.

On this special occasion, let's take a collective step forward, towards a strong, healthy and prosperous India. 🇮🇳

Jai Hind! #HappyRepublicDay2019 — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) January 26, 2019

Proud of my country, it’s history and heritage. Happy Republic Day! #RepublicDay2019 — Anil Kumble (@anilkumble1074) January 26, 2019

Happy #RepublicDay to everyone! May our nation always keep prospering and shining.

Proud to be an Indian! 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/A35w5AGVmv — ajinkyarahane88 (@ajinkyarahane88) January 26, 2019

Never forget the sacrifices of our great freedom fighters. Follow in their footsteps and strive to make your country better by the day. Happy Republic Day! #RepublicDay2019 pic.twitter.com/aiBJMVI38n — cheteshwar pujara (@cheteshwar1) January 26, 2019

First Published: Jan 26, 2019 10:26 IST