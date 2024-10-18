Return home from Pakistan after each Champions Trophy match: PCB's proposal to BCCI for India's participation - Report

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has reportedly reached out to the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), offering logistical assistance to ensure the Indian team’s potential participation in the 2025 ICC Champions Trophy, which is scheduled to be held in Pakistan. Pakistan's Babar Azam, right, and India's captain Rohit Sharma walk into the field before the start of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup(PTI)

According to a Cricbuzz report, the PCB has proposed an arrangement allowing India to return to either Chandigarh or New Delhi between matches if the team prefers not to stay in Pakistan for security reasons. This development comes amidst ongoing discussions between Indian and Pakistani officials, as External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar’s recent visit to Pakistan also saw a discussion on India’s participation in the eight-nation tournament.

The PCB's letter, submitted to the BCCI, outlines a plan to facilitate India’s travel back home between their matches, given that there is nearly a week-long gap between India’s final two group-stage games. With security concerns looming large over the possibility of the Indian team traveling to Pakistan, this proposal aims to address these worries while ensuring the smooth conduct of the tournament.

The PCB has also scheduled all of India’s matches in Lahore for logistical ease, given the city's proximity to the Indian border, making it a convenient option for Indian fans as well.

India’s three group-stage matches in the Champions Trophy are slated for February 20 (against Bangladesh), February 23 (against Pakistan), and March 2 (against New Zealand). However, as per the report, there have been discussions about relocating India’s game against New Zealand from Lahore to Rawalpindi following a request from the tournament’s broadcaster.

Despite this speculation, both the International Cricket Council (ICC) and broadcaster officials have denied any formal knowledge of such a request.

While the decision to allow India to travel to Pakistan ultimately rests with the Indian government, both the ICC and PCB are aware of the significant commercial value India brings to the competition. Should India choose not to participate, it would considerably diminish the tournament’s viewership and financial impact.

If India don't travel to Pakistan…

In the event that India don't not travel to Pakistan, the ICC and PCB have also considered contingency plans, including the possibility of adopting a hybrid model where India’s games are held in a neutral venue outside Pakistan.

ECB Chair Richard Thomson recently emphasised the importance of India’s participation, pointing out that excluding India from the Champions Trophy would be detrimental to the tournament’s broadcast rights and overall success. “There are lots of different alternatives and contingencies available if that doesn’t happen. I wouldn’t have thought it would be played without India,” Thomson said, as quoted by Reuters.

The Champions Trophy is scheduled to take place from February 19 to March 9, with matches allocated to Lahore, Rawalpindi, and Karachi.