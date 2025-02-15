Richa Ghosh compared to MS Dhoni after match-winning six, fans go into overdrive after WPL 2025 opener

Royal Challengers Bengaluru began their WPL title defence with a six-wicket victory against Gujarat Giants, in the season opener of the 2025 season, in Vadodara on Friday. Chasing 202 runs, RCB reached 202/4 in 18.3 overs as Richa Ghosh hit the match-winning six. The wicketkeeper-batter also received the Player of the Match award after her unbeaten knock of 64* runs off 27 balls. Richa Ghosh’s performance sent social media into a state of meltdown.

Meanwhile, Ellyse Perry also got a half-century for RCB, with a knock of 57 runs off 34 balls. On the other hand, Kanika Ahuja set a match-winning partnership with Ghosh, clattering 30* off 13 balls.

Ghosh hogged the spotlight with her power-hitting abilities, which is already known by fans. In the third delivery of the 19th over, she received a short length delivery from Deandra Dottin, which he hammered over midwicket for a six as RCB sealed the highest successful chase in WPL history.

Ghosh’s performance sent social media into a state of meltdown, and many rushed to compare her to MS Dhoni, the former India captain, known for his match-winning sixes and fours.

Initially, Ashleigh Gardner’s unbeaten knock of 79* runs off 37 balls took Gujarat to 201/5 in 20 overs. Meanwhile, even Beth Mooney (56) got a half-century. For RCB’s bowling department, Renuka Singh struck twice.

Speaking after the match, RCB skipper Smriti Mandhana said, “Really happy to be on the winning side. The way Richa batted, it was brilliant to watch in the end. They have been doing that in the nets to all our bowlers and we always thought we were in the game after the first innings because of the dew. We had a good auction and whoever came in for the injured, thought they were all good replacements.”

Meanwhile, Richa said, “The plan was to take time and take it deep, I just tried to focus on my natural game. We always were positive and had the belief to chase this target. The preparation was really helpful because we had these kind of targets and those situations really helped us. The plan was just see ball and hit ball.”