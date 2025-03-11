Richa Ghosh – Instinctive batting paying dividends

New Delhi: In a cricket culture that rewards technique and orthodoxy, Richa Ghosh stands apart. The 21-year-old wicketkeeper-batter from Bengal epitomises fearlessness in Indian women’s cricket — a rare quality that has made her one of the most exciting talents in the game today. Despite Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s faltering campaign, Richa Ghosh’s performance remains a bright spot (PTI)

The conventional path for an Indian female batter involves discipline, consistency and playing within established parameters. While India skipper Harmanpreet Kaur and opener Shafali Verma have challenged these norms with aggressive batting, few embrace risk-taking like Ghosh.

But being part of a set-up and standing out raises the risk of being in two minds – tell the voice in the head to stay calm and follow the safe method or go with her instincts? Ghosh is very clear.

“I trust my instincts,” she told HT. “When I stick to my instincts, go with what I feel I should hit, it helps me a lot. Otherwise, if I also get fixated with staying at the crease, then I become doubtful. A batter is likely to get stuck then. Main toh zaroor phas jaati hoon (I then get stuck). So, I listen to my heart.”

Ghosh can hit the ball a fair distance, and her free-flowing approach is paying dividends. She has emerged as one of the top-performing Indian batters in the ongoing Women’s Premier League, though her Royal Challengers Bengaluru languishes at the bottom of the table. With 194 runs in seven matches ahead of Tuesday’s final game against Mumbai Indians, Ghosh has been a bright spot in RCB’s faltering campaign.

Two standout performances vouch for that. In the opening game against Gujarat Giants, she smashed Ash Gardner and Co at Vadodara with a 27-ball 64 not out, completing the biggest chase in WPL after being set 202 to win. And her 33-ball 69 against UP Warriorz in Lucknow on Saturday kept the mammoth chase of 226 alive – UPW’s 225/5 is WPL’s biggest total – before RCB were 213 all out.

Ghosh’s clarity, and the confidence to back herself, stand out. “Even last year, when we lost to Delhi Capitals by one run, I followed my instincts,” she said, recalling her 51 off 29 balls that all but clinched the chase.

In T20 cricket, a team needs players like her because the methods are tailor-made for the format. Ghosh sticks to the approach even in ODIs. The Indian team management under coach Amol Muzumdar has got Ghosh to bat in various slots—opener to No.3 to finisher. She is up for the challenge, even in the ODI World Cup in India later this year.

“I don’t see it as a specific role because I have a batting style that can be used anywhere. I don’t keep changing my approach based on batting positions. I play my game based on my judgement — what needs to be hit will be hit.”

Ghosh caught the eye with her power-hitting ability very early, which was refined by Bengal coaches Shib Shankar Paul, Jayanta Ghosh Dastidar and Charanjit Singh. RCB batting coach RX Muralidhar has since helped elevate her hitting prowess, giving her a free hand.

“I didn’t get scolded if I hit the ball and failed to clear (the field),” Ghosh said with a smile. “Because I know that if I hit the ball, it is going to go out of the boundary. If it didn’t go that day, then it’s either luck or it’s simply not my day. And then I move on.”

Coaches may still suggest that she play the waiting game in domestic cricket by virtue of being a senior player, but Ghosh feels more relaxed in an RCB set-up with international players.

Ghosh has modelled her game on many batters, including Aussie stalwarts Meg Lanning and Ellyse Perry. She has also borrowed the lofted shot from Harmanpreet’s repertoire. MS Dhoni’s six-hitting technique too has influenced her game.

“I observe how Perry reads the game and the situation and learn from that. Harry di (Harmanpreet) and Smriti di’s (Mandhana, also RCB skipper) evolution has taught me how to create game-changing moments.

“But I want to have a distinct identity, and I have specific shots that are mine,” said Ghosh. “But all that takes a backseat when I am getting ready for a match or going to bat. I don’t think about whether I will do things differently or what people are thinking. I only think about how to make the team win.”

A competent wicketkeeper who can finish games, Ghosh adds lot of value to the team, be it for the country or franchise side. And if she keeps delivering, she could become one of India’s biggest match-winners across formats.