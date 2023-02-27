Home / Cricket / Richa Ghosh only Indian named in Women’s T20 World Cup 2023 Team of the Tournament, Australia dominate with 4 players

Richa Ghosh only Indian named in Women's T20 World Cup 2023 Team of the Tournament, Australia dominate with 4 players

Published on Feb 27, 2023

Women's T20 World Cup 2023: Richa Ghosh is the only Indian named in the Team of the Tournament, with four Australian players included.

India's Richa Ghosh in action against the West Indies during the Women's T20 World Cup.
Australia won their third consecutive Women's T20 World Cup title, sixth overall, defeating hosts South Africa in the finals at the Newlands Cricket Ground in Cape Town. Defending a target of 157 runs, Australia restricted South Africa to 137/6 in 20 overs, winning by 19 runs. Megan Schutt, Ashleigh Gardner, Darcie Brown and Jess Jonassen were in good bowling form and took a wicket each. Initially, Australia posted 156/6 in 20 overs, with Beth Mooney slamming an unbeaten knock of 74 runs off 53 deliveries. For South Africa's bowling department, Shabnim Ismail and Marizanne Kapp scalped two dismissals each.

With the tournament, ICC announced its Team of the Tournament and as expected, Australia dominated the roster, followed by a trio of South Africans. Crashing out of the semi-final, India also had a player in the squad.

Tazmin Brits (South Africa) has been slotted in as the opener, alongwith Australia's Alyssa Healy. The other two Australians are Ash Gardner, Darcie Brown and Megan Schutt. Richa Ghosh, who was India's star batter in the tournament, also finds her name in the team, but Healy has been given the wicketkeeper-batter role. South African star Laura Wolvaardt has also been given the no. 3 role, with Shabnim Ismail leading the pace battery. West Indies’ Karishma Ramharack is there, with Ireland’s Orla Prendergast given the no. 12 role. Also, England’s Nat Sciver-Brunt and Sophie Ecclestone have been included in the squad.

Women's T20 World Cup 2023 Team of the Tournament: Tazmin Brits, Alyssa Healy (WK), Laura Wolvaardt, Nat Sciver-Brunt (C), Ash Gardner, Richa Ghosh, Sophie Ecclestone, Karishma Ramharack, Shabnim Ismail, Darcie Brown, Megan Schutt, Orla Prendergast

The tournament finished with Wolvaardt as the highest run-scorer, as the South African slammed 230 runs in six innings. Meanwhile, Ecclestone was the highest wicket-taker, with 11 dismissals.

india women cricket team women's t20 world cup australia cricket team south africa national cricket team england women's team
