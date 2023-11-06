close_game
close_game
News / Cricket / 'Kohli didn't need to equal Tendulkar's record': Ponting gives 'absolute best' twist to Virat vs Sachin saga

'Kohli didn't need to equal Tendulkar's record': Ponting gives 'absolute best' twist to Virat vs Sachin saga

ByHT Sports Desk
Nov 06, 2023 02:58 PM IST

Ricky Ponting says Virat Kohli is anything but done at the World Cup 2023.

Virat Kohli must be feeling a few kilos lighter after finally giving the whole of India the thing they wanted the most – a record-equalling 49th ODI century against South Africa at the World Cup 2023. Kohli's century – a knock of 101 off 120 balls – was one of the grittiest of his career as batting wasn't easy on a turning, gripping Eden Gardens surface. Hence, once he got to the landmark, Kohli's knock was appreciated by one and all including the great Ricky Ponting. The former Australia captain, whose addition to the CWC '23 panel of commentators has been a welcome change and a breath of fresh air and it was great to see one of the world's cricketing GOATs in the commentary box appreciate another on the field.

Ricky Ponting had a scintillating take on Virat Kohli's 49th ODI century(AFP/PTI)
Ricky Ponting had a scintillating take on Virat Kohli's 49th ODI century(AFP/PTI)

Game recognised game. On Kohli equalling Master Blaster's record of most ODI hundreds, Ponting's reaction on the milestone takes the cake. One of the very few to play against both Indian greats, Ponting was at the peak of his prowess whenever he took the field against Tendulkar and was still going strong at his craft versus Kohli in the last few years of his glittering career. Seeing both the legends up close, while Ponting had all the admiration and respect for Sachin, he gave his vote of 'absolute best' to Virat.

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

Also Read: 'Never going to be as good as him', Virat Kohli's glorious tribute to 'hero' Tendulkar after record-equalling 49th ton

"There is no doubt he is the absolute best and I have said that for a long time. He didn't need to equal Sachin's record, he doesn’t need to break the record. If you look at his overall batting record it is incredible. To think that he got 49 ODI hundreds and equalled Sachin and in 175 less innings is unbelievable," Ponting commented on Kohli's innings while speaking to ICC.

While Kohli has already set the World Cup ablaze with his stunning string of impressive innings to be placed second in the list of the tournament's highest scorers with 543 runs from 8 matches – just 7 runs behind leader Quinton de Kock – Ponting feels Kohli is not done just yet. With one more league game to be played in a week's time, India would want at least two more Kohli specials in the semifinal and final to realise their and every one else's dream of winning the World Cup.

"That might be a bit of a monkey off his back. I think he has been working extra hard to equal Sachin's record. That's done now and it has happened at a really good time at the tournament for him. One more game to go and then they head into the semi-finals. It was an almost perfect day for Virat and a great day for India," mentioned the Aussie great.

"Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!
Catch all the Latest World Cup news, Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka Live Score and Live score along with World Cup Schedule , World Cup Most Runs and World Cup Points Table updates on Hindustan Times Website and APPs
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT Sports Desk

    At HT Sports Desk, passionate reporters work round the clock to provide detailed updates from the world of sports. Expect nuanced match reports, previews,reviews, technical analysis based on statistics, the latest social media trends, expert opinions on cricket, football, tennis, badminton, hockey,motorsports, wrestling, boxing, shooting, athletics and much more.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, November 06, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out