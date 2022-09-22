'How do you split those two?'; Ricky Ponting gives verdict on Jasprit Bumrah vs Shaheen Afridi debate with epic reply

Even though the cricket fraternity has remained divided on choosing the better pacer between Jasprit Bumrah and Shaheen Shah Afridi, legendary Australian cricketer Ricky Ponting has made a decent attempt to settle the best bowler debate in the build-up to the ICC T20 World Cup. Indian speed merchant Bumrah will lead the bowling attack of the Rohit Sharma-led side in the upcoming edition of the ICC T20 World Cup.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

India's numero uno pacer Bumrah had missed the entire edition of the Asia Cup due to a back injury. Bumrah's Pakistani counterpart Afridi also met with a similar fate in the lead-up to the Asia Cup. The Pakistani pacer was ruled out of the continental tournament with a right knee injury. With both premier bowlers hoping to make their presence felt at the grandest stages of them all - the World Cup, batting legend Ponting has picked the better bowler between the two fast bowling superstars.

ALSO READ: ‘Rahi baat DRS ki…’: Suryakumar on reasons behind Rohit's gesture for Karthik

In conversation with host Sanjana Ganesan on The ICC Review, former Australian skipper Ponting gave his verdict about the Bumrah versus Afridi debate in the in the player face-offs segment. Ponting hailed Bumrah and Afridi as two of the best performing bowlers in the world. “Look, how do you split those two guys? They are two of the best performing bowlers in the world in the last couple of years in all formats of the game,” Ponting said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Ponting then explained why Bumrah has an edge over Afridi while heading to the 2022 edition of the World Cup. “I’ll probably go on experience alone - I’ll go for Bumrah. He’s played a fair bit of cricket in Australia now, played more in Australia than Afridi and has played more big tournaments as well than Afridi has,” Ponting added.

Regarded as two of the best fast bowlers in the modern era of the game, Bumrah and Afridi are the two front runners to top the bowling charts at the World Cup. Indian pacer Bumrah has picked up 69 wickets in 58 matches for the 2007 world champions. Pace ace Afridi has bagged 47 wickets in 40 T20Is for Pakistan.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON