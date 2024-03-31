 Ricky Ponting hints at Prithvi Shaw’s return in DC playing XI vs CSK, says opener ‘is definitely pushing for it’ | Cricket - Hindustan Times
Ricky Ponting hints at Prithvi Shaw’s return in DC playing XI vs CSK, says opener ‘is definitely pushing for it’

ByHT Sports Desk
Mar 31, 2024 01:21 PM IST

Ricky Ponting hinted at the inclusion of Prithvi Shaw in DC's playing XI for their IPL 2024 fixture vs CSK.

Winless in IPL 2024, Delhi Capitals take on defending champions Chennai Super Kings in their upcoming match, on Sunday in Vizag. DC are in poor form, and look lost this season. Despite the return of captain Rishabh Pant, nothing has gone according to their plans in their opening two games.

Against CSK, they are facing an unbeaten team, who have been in sensational form this season. The arrival of new signing Rachin Ravindra has added more depth to their batting order. Meanwhile, Mustafizur Rahman has been stunning.

Ricky Ponting on Prithvi Shaw

Speaking ahead of the match, DC head coach Ricky Ponting hinted at the possibility of including Prithvi Shaw in the playing XI. The opener hasn't been given a chance this season, with DC opting for David Warner and Mitchell Marsh top of the order.

"Yeah, he's (Shaw) definitely pushing for it. He has worked hard in the last couple of weeks. Obviously, our team make-up in the first game without obviously (Anrich) Nortje being in allowed us to play four overseas batsmen," said Ponting.

"So by doing that, we pushed Mitchell Marsh to the top of the order, which pushed Prithvi out of the side.

"So, yeah, we'll have a really good look at Prithvi at training and see how well he plays in the nets. And if he impresses everybody today, we'll definitely consider him for selection. We feel that a really good game is just around the corner for us. In fact, I am sure we will have a more positive intent going into this game," he further added.

Other than Delhi, Mumbai Indians are the only other franchise who haven't bagged a win this season. Despite David Warner's strong starts, Delhi have failed to capitalise this season. Meanwhile, Pant has also failed to find any momentum. Shaw's inclusion in the team could be a big decision for Ponting. If it works, the team could finally find some tempo this season. If it backfires, there will be plenty of criticism once again.

News / Cricket News / Ricky Ponting hints at Prithvi Shaw’s return in DC playing XI vs CSK, says opener ‘is definitely pushing for it’
