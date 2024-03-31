 Stuart Broad texts Steve Smith 'get used to Mayank Yadav' warning for India-Australia Tests as rookie pacer cranks it up | Cricket - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game

Stuart Broad texts Steve Smith 'get used to Mayank Yadav' warning for India-Australia Tests as rookie pacer cranks it up

ByHT Sports Desk
Mar 31, 2024 10:55 AM IST

Stuart Broad was left impressed by Mayank Yadav's performance against Punjab Kings and had a cautionary message for Steve Smith.

Debutant Mayank Yadav was in sensational form as Lucknow Super Giants bagged their first win of the ongoing IPL 2024 campaign with a 21-run win vs Punjab Kings, on Saturday. The 21-year-old caught everyone's attention with his raw pace as LSG successfully defended a target of 200 runs, restricting PBKS to 178/5 in 20 overs.

Lucknow Super Giants' Mayank Yadav bowls a delivery.(AFP)
Lucknow Super Giants' Mayank Yadav bowls a delivery.(AFP)

The Delhi native bagged three wickets in four overs, leaking only 27 runs. His dismissals were of key batters, as he removed Jonny Bairstow (42), Prabhsimran Singh (19) and Jitesh Sharma (6). His deliveries reached 150 kph consistently as he also bowled the fastest of IPL 2024 so far, when he clocked 155.8 kph.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Also Read | Who won yesterday's match? A look at IPL 2024 points table after LSG defeat PBKS

Speaking to Star Sports, legendary England pacer Stuart Broad was impressed with Mayank's heroics, and pointed out his control of line and length which complimented his natural pace. "Obviously, he has natural pace, but his control of line and length was exceptional for a young bowler," he said.

"Sometimes, as a young bowler, you can come in and charge in with the emotion and try and bowl as quickly as possible. But the radar goes. But I thought his control of the lines was fantastic. Yes, Jonny Bairstow hit a fantastic shot to the backward of point when there was a bit of width. But, other than that, he really didn’t give the batters anything. When you see world-class batters like Jonny Bairstow, who have played all over the world, when they are getting rushed, you know there’s something special.

"I am delighted to see him getting the Player of the Match. When you see a fast bowler getting the award, it brings a smile to my face," he further added.

Broad also revealed that he has already sent a cautionary message to Steve Smith, ahead of India's five-match Test series in Australia which is scheduled to begin on November 22. Broad said, "You don’t need to get far ahead. But I have already texted Steve Smith. If you are seeing this guy in Australia in the Test series, get used to it."

Initially, a half-century by Quinton de Kock (54) saw LSG post 199/8 in 20 overs. For PBKS' bowling department, Sam Curran took three wickets.

Stay updated with the latest Cricket News, IPL Live Scores, and get exclusive insights with the LSG vs PBKS Live Score, IPL 2024 Schedule, match highlights, and more. Explore a comprehensive Cricket Schedule, track the race for the Purple Cap and Orange Cap in IPL 2024, check Virat Kohli performance and stay ahead with all the cricket-related updates on the Hindustan Times website and app.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT Sports Desk

    At HT Sports Desk, passionate reporters work round the clock to provide detailed updates from the world of sports. Expect nuanced match reports, previews,reviews, technical analysis based on statistics, the latest social media trends, expert opinions on cricket, football, tennis, badminton, hockey,motorsports, wrestling, boxing, shooting, athletics and much more.

News / Cricket News / Stuart Broad texts Steve Smith 'get used to Mayank Yadav' warning for India-Australia Tests as rookie pacer cranks it up
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, March 31, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On