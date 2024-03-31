Stuart Broad texts Steve Smith 'get used to Mayank Yadav' warning for India-Australia Tests as rookie pacer cranks it up

Debutant Mayank Yadav was in sensational form as Lucknow Super Giants bagged their first win of the ongoing IPL 2024 campaign with a 21-run win vs Punjab Kings, on Saturday. The 21-year-old caught everyone's attention with his raw pace as LSG successfully defended a target of 200 runs, restricting PBKS to 178/5 in 20 overs. Lucknow Super Giants' Mayank Yadav bowls a delivery.(AFP)

The Delhi native bagged three wickets in four overs, leaking only 27 runs. His dismissals were of key batters, as he removed Jonny Bairstow (42), Prabhsimran Singh (19) and Jitesh Sharma (6). His deliveries reached 150 kph consistently as he also bowled the fastest of IPL 2024 so far, when he clocked 155.8 kph.

Speaking to Star Sports, legendary England pacer Stuart Broad was impressed with Mayank's heroics, and pointed out his control of line and length which complimented his natural pace. "Obviously, he has natural pace, but his control of line and length was exceptional for a young bowler," he said.

"Sometimes, as a young bowler, you can come in and charge in with the emotion and try and bowl as quickly as possible. But the radar goes. But I thought his control of the lines was fantastic. Yes, Jonny Bairstow hit a fantastic shot to the backward of point when there was a bit of width. But, other than that, he really didn’t give the batters anything. When you see world-class batters like Jonny Bairstow, who have played all over the world, when they are getting rushed, you know there’s something special.

"I am delighted to see him getting the Player of the Match. When you see a fast bowler getting the award, it brings a smile to my face," he further added.

Broad also revealed that he has already sent a cautionary message to Steve Smith, ahead of India's five-match Test series in Australia which is scheduled to begin on November 22. Broad said, "You don’t need to get far ahead. But I have already texted Steve Smith. If you are seeing this guy in Australia in the Test series, get used to it."

Initially, a half-century by Quinton de Kock (54) saw LSG post 199/8 in 20 overs. For PBKS' bowling department, Sam Curran took three wickets.