Ricky Ponting keen to coach in IPL again, reveals Delhi Capitals want an Indian at helm

Dubai, Ricky Ponting remains keen on taking up coaching opportunities in the Indian Premier League following his exit from Delhi Capitals, revealing that the franchise is likely to replace him with an Indian coach.

Ponting, who left his role as Delhi Capitals’ head coach last month after a seven-year stint, acknowledged that the lack of silverware led to his exit from the IPL side, but he wants to throw his hat in the ring again.

"I'd love to coach again in the IPL. I've had a great time every year that I've been involved, whether that was in the early days as a player or the couple of years I had at Mumbai as head coach there," he said on The ICC Review podcast.

"I've had seven seasons at Delhi, which unfortunately didn't really work out the way that I would have wanted and certainly the way that the franchise would have wanted.”

“Me going there was all about trying to bring some silverware to the team and that didn't happen,” he conceded.

Ponting said Delhi Capitals could be looking for someone who can give more time in the off season.

"What you'll find is that they'll probably end up with an Indian-based head coach. Certainly that's some of the dialogue that I've had with them anyway,” he said.

"They made it pretty clear that they wanted to head in a different direction with someone that could give them a bit more time and a bit more availability through the off-season,” he said.

“More than anything, to be able to spend a bit more time in India with a lot of the local players. I just couldn't do that with the other stuff that I've got going on," Ponting said.

"But I'm really thankful for my time that I had there, met some great people, worked with some great people and obviously worked with some great players through the years as well. There could be a few opportunities for me popping up in the next couple of months and I'd love to be back coaching in the IPL again next season,” he said.

England will need to fill up the spot of head coach left vacant by the exit of Matthew Mott but Ponting has categorically stated he is not interested in coaching roles in the international arena.

"No, I wouldn't ever consider doing that actually,” he said.

Ponting was approached for taking over England’s Test side but New Zealand’s Brendon McCullum eventually took up the role.

“I'm on record saying that international jobs for me right now, are not really where my life is at, as there's just so much more time taken up with an international job,” he said.

"Coaching other international teams is one thing, coaching England for an Australian is probably something slightly different, but right now there's sort of enough on my plate as I've got a bit more coming up in the next couple of months in the UK,” he added.

Ponting said he will be a part of commentary team during Australia’s tour of England next month comprising three T20Is and five ODIs.

“Australia's got some white-ball stuff coming up over there which I'll go and commentate, so no, right now if my name was on the list they can actually take it off.”

“I've got other commitments as well, with my TV work and things that I do and also trying to balance that out with having a decent amount of home time, which I haven't had much of the last couple of years anyway,” he added.

