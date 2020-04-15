e-paper
Home / Cricket / Ricky Ponting reveals fastest-spell faced by him in cricketing career

Ricky Ponting reveals fastest-spell faced by him in cricketing career

Taking to Twitter Ponting said that former Pakistan pacer Shoaib Akhtar’s 1999 spell in Perth was the fastest bowling he had ever faced in his career.

cricket Updated: Apr 15, 2020 16:28 IST
Asian News International
Asian News International
New Delhi
A file photo of former Australia cricket team skipper Ricky Ponting.
A file photo of former Australia cricket team skipper Ricky Ponting.(Getty Images)
         

After having talked about the best over he had faced earlier, former Australia skipper Ricky Ponting on Wednesday revealed the fastest spell of bowling he had to negotiate in his cricketing career.

Taking to Twitter Ponting said that former Pakistan pacer Shoaib Akhtar’s 1999 spell in Perth was the fastest bowling he had ever faced in his career. The Rawalpindi Express bowled at blistering pace touching 150 kmph throughout that spell.

“Got plenty of questions the other day after calling the Flintoff over the best I’d faced. This from @shoaib100mph was the fastest spell I’d ever faced and trust me Justin wasn’t backing up too far at the other end,” Ponting tweeted.

Earlier, Ponting had opened up about the best over he ever faced in international cricket.

He named former England all-rounder Andrew Flintoff as the one who bowled the toughest over he had to face during the 2005 Ashes.

READ: When Vivian Richards hit a 56-ball Test century

During the second Test at Edgbaston, Flintoff troubled Ponting in the entire over, and took his wicket with the final delivery.

Ponting scored 27,486 runs for Australia in his international career and also led his country in all three formats.

No Australian has scored more international centuries than the former skipper. Ponting also led Australia to two World Cup victories in 2003 and 2007.

He played his last Test in 2012. He is the second-highest run-getter in the history of the longest format of the game with 13,378 runs.

