'Get dropped and his career is over': Ricky Ponting's huge end-of-road statement for Australia superstar amid BGT

Veteran Australian opener David Warner's trip to India was cut short after the senior batter suffered an elbow injury days before the start of the 3rd Test between the two top-ranked teams in Indore. Warner was ruled out of the final two Test matches after the former Australian vice-captain suffered an elbow fracture. With Warner already embracing the twilight phase of his Test career, legendary cricketer Ricky Ponting feels that the southpaw's stint with the Baggy Greens can come to a tragic end.

The former Australia skipper fears that Warner might fail to reclaim his place in the Australian squad for the high-profile Ashes. Ponting also observed that Warner's Test career might just not end on his own terms following his batting slump in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. Warner was replaced by Travis Head, who opened the innings for Steve Smith's Australia in the 3rd Test at Holkar Cricket Stadium.

ALSO READ: 'Mera kaam tha run bananey ka': Umesh Yadav debunks Rohit's message story after IND's embarrassing collapse in 3rd Test

"I've heard him talk before about their cycle. This current cycle will finish after the World Test Championship, which is obviously the week before the first Ashes Test and I would think all going well that they want to get David through until the end of that Test match at least," Ponting told RSN Cricket.

The veteran opener registered forgetful scores of 1,10, and 15 in the three innings against India. Warner-starrer Australia suffered back-to-back defeats at the hands of India as Rohit Sharma and Co. have already retained the Border-Gavaskar Trophy amid the four-match series. Warner also had a disastrous run in the 2019 Ashes where he averaged just 9.5.

"It's up to him though. The only currency you have as a batsman is runs and if you're not scoring any, you leave yourself open. It's happened to all of us, it happened to me. When you get to a certain age and it looks like your form is dropping off slightly, then the knives are sharpened and it doesn't take long," Ponting added.

Ponting asserted that Warner should have called time on his illustrious Test career after smashing a double century against South Africa at home. Warner had notched up a double ton on his 100th Test appearance for the Baggy Greens. Warner had become the 10th men’s cricketer in history to score a century in his 100th Test. The 36-year-old has accumulated 8,158 runs in 102 Test matches for Australia.

"For him to finish the way he deserves to finish, the obvious thing for me was maybe to pull the pin after Sydney. He got 200 in Melbourne, played his 100th Test, played his 101 Test in Sydney, his home ground and maybe finish there. The last thing he deserved is to be away on a tour and get into the middle of a series and get dropped and his career is over. That would be an awful way for him to finish. He's a driven little man, a pretty stubborn little bugger, so we'll see how he goes," Ponting concluded.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON