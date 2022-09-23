‘Ricky Ponting told me, I’d be the finisher': Axar Patel credits IPL stint for batting highs

Injury to Ravindra Jadeja was a major blow to India's plans, heading into the T20 World Cup in October this year. He was a vital cog in the lower order who provided stability to the team with his all-round skills. He had done exceptionally well when he was promoted up the batting order in the group match against Pakistan in Asia Cup 2022. In recent matches, Axar Patel has been used by India to replicate the role that Jadeja was playing in the team. In the first T20I against Australia on Tuesday, Patel impressed with the ball and took three crucial wickets.

Patel has made it the Indian team on the back of terrific performances in the Indian Premier League(IPL). Known as a bowling all-rounder, he has greatly worked on his batting skills to make it to the Indian squad for the T20 World cup.

In a video uploaded on bcci.tv, the 28-year old credited his IPL 2022 stint for Delhi Capitals under head coach Ricky Ponting, for the improvement in his batting. He said that Ponting had zeroed in on him as the team's finisher, after which he worked harder on his batting in the nets.

“I would say that I am being given more responsibility with the bat. For Delhi Capitals (DC), I was batting at No. 6 in the finisher’s role. In fact, Ricky (Ponting) told me that I would be the finisher in the team," Patel revealed.

"After being given that responsibility, I started working harder in the nets to prepare for the role. I started thinking what I needed to do to succeed in the position. Once you are able to finish a couple of games, your confidence goes up. I think that confidence is what is improving my batting,” he added further.

Notably, Patel had hit an unbeaten 64 off 35 balls in the 2nd ODI in West Indies in July. His quickfire innings had helped India win the match. The left handed batter had hit 182 runs in IPL 2022 at a strike rate of 151.67.

