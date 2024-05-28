Rinku Singh and Rishabh Pant's video call after KKR's IPL title triumph is unmissable

Delhi Capitals captain Rishabh Pant extended his wishes to Kolkata Knight Riders star Rinku Singh for winning the IPL 2024 title. KKR registered a comprehensive 8-wicket win over Sunrisers Hyderabad to lift their third IPL trophy. KKR waited for a decade to end their trophy drought as they won the third title at the same ground Chepauk where they lifted their title in 2012 under the leadership of Gautam Gambhir. Rinku Singh and Rishabh Pant chatted on a video call.(X Image/KKR)

KKR posted a video on their social media account where Rishabh Pant had a chat with IPL winners Nitish Rana and Rinku Singh on a video call.

Pant is currently in the USA as he travelled with the first batch of the players who took flight for the T20 World Cup.

Rinku was all excited about joining Pant in the USA, saying, "Bhaiya, I am coming [to US] on 28th."

Rinku, who batted in the lower-middle order, didn't get much chance to showcase his talent as the team's top and middle order had a dream run in the tournament. The 26-year-old batted in only 11 innings, he was effective with 168 runs at a strike rate of 148.67.

However, the left-handed middle-order batter has not been picked in the 15-member squad for the mega ICC event and will travel to the USA and West Indies as a travelling reserve.

Rinku's omission from India's World Cup squad was a talking point after its announcement last month. He is among the four reserves, including star batter Shubman Gill.

Talking about KKR's title-winning campaign, Rinku said that everyone played a big part in the team's success and lauded team mentor Gautam Gambhir, who returned to the side after seven years.

“I’ve been playing this team for seven years now and for the first time, I’m getting an opportunity to lift the IPL trophy. I am truly very happy,” Rinku told broadcasters

“A dream of mine is fulfilled but there’s one more – the World Cup. I’ll be leaving for the US in a few days, all alone, which will be tough for me. But I will lift the World Cup for sure,” he added.

“You can’t credit just one person because everyone has worked hard. Since GG (Gautam Gambhir) sir came, a lot of things have changed. Sending Sunil early, he batted so well,” Rinku said.