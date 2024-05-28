Andre Russell dances with Ananya Panday at KKR's IPL-winning party. The song is close to Shah Rukh Khan's heart

Kolkata Knight Riders players are on cloud nine after the franchise won their third IPL title with a dominant win over Sunrisers Hyderabad in the summit clash. It was a clinical performance from KKR through the season to win the IPL title after a decade. Andre Russell dances to Shah Rukh Khan's ‘Lutt Putt Gaya’ with Ananya Pandey at KKR's IPL-winning party(X Images)

The KKR stars had a blast after the title triumph as flamboyant all-rounder Andre Russell was seen dancing to KKR co-owner and Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan's hit song 'Lutt Putt Gaya'. He was accompanied by Bollywood actress Ananya Panday on the dance floor while head coach Chandrakanth Pandit was also enjoying the beats of the hit number. Ananya was seen supporting KKR on numerous occasions this season alongside Shah Rukh's daughter Suhana Khan in the stands.

Russell played a crucial role in KKR's title triumph as he claimed 19 wickets and scored 222 runs at an astonishing strike rate of 185. The star all-rounder also claimed three wickets in the final for just 19 runs.

KKR's third title celebrations began at the same ground Chepauk where they lifted their title in 2012 under the leadership of Gautam Gambhir.

The KKR bowlers left the Sunrisers dumbstruck to restrict the free-scoring SRH batting line-up at 113. In reply, KKR chased the total in 10.3 overs with eight wickets in hand.

After the win, Russell was elated to play a part in the final and said winning the tile is a special feeling.

"When you're a part of this squad, not playing or not involved in the field, but supporting the guys all the way, it's always a good feeling, but this is a special feeling. In the XI, playing a part in the final, contributing as well through my leadership and everything, it's an exciting feeling. It's special," Russell said on Jio Cinema.

The 36-year-old cricketer further spoke about his batting technique.

"It's just me not clearing my front leg too much, standing as still as possible, and waiting as long as possible. Normally, this is my trigger movement, clearing my left leg, so I tried to keep it as still as possible. So, if the bowler bowls wide, I push straight and I have access because I am standing on the off-stump," the West Indies all-rounder added.