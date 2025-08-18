Rinku Singh’s Asia Cup dream on the line as Shreyas Iyer, Washington Sundar loom large for '15th man' spot: Report

Despite all the speculation and chatter about India’s probable Asia Cup squad, a fresh media report has hinted that the team is likely to remain the same as the one that featured in the last T20I series. However, the major discussion will still revolve around who will fill the 15th-man spot, for which four players—Rinku Singh, Shreyas Iyer, Riyan Parag, and Washington Sundar—are vying. Will Rinku Singh make India's Asia Cup squad?(AP)

According to a report in The Indian Express, the Ajit Agarkar-led selection committee will discuss whether India needs extra specialist batters in Iyer and Rinku or all-rounders in Parag and Sundar.

The report further hinted that if the committee decides to pick an extra batter, Iyer could be the preferred option over Rinku, not only for his ability against spinners but also for the leadership factor he brings, having led two different IPL franchises to finals in back-to-back seasons. He also exudes a calm approach and has developed a confident swagger on the field.

However, head coach Gautam Gambhir has largely preferred including more all-rounders in the XI, regardless of format. Sundar was recently chosen for this role during the tour of England, where he also featured in the playing XI and delivered with finesse. Notably, Sundar was part of the victorious ICC Champions Trophy side earlier this year, where all matches were played in the UAE.

As for Rinku, what could work against him is the fact that he has been pigeonholed into the finisher’s role ever since he smashed five straight sixes for Kolkata Knight Riders in the IPL. Gambhir prefers options that offer flexibility in the batting line-up and does not like designating a particular batter solely as a finisher.

Parag remains an outside contender for the Asia Cup squad. Touted as a promising talent, the 23-year-old Assam batter has yet to deliver consistently at the top level. While he has occasionally impressed for Rajasthan Royals, he is not widely regarded as a match-winner for his franchise. Parag also offers part-time off-spin, though usually only for a couple of overs per game. Selectors have been watching him closely, waiting for him to demonstrate the maturity and composure needed to make a serious case for a national call-up.