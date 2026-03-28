Rinku Singh’s uneven journey into IPL 2026

Kolkata: In one month, Rinku Singh has been to a funeral (his father’s), a final (Men’s T20 World Cup), lost his place in the India team and was named vice-captain at Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR). Bereavement, berth pangs, being a world champion and Ajinkya Rahane’s deputy happened between February 22 and March 24. One day later, in absentia, Rinku was named regional sports officer by Uttar Pradesh. KKR’s new vice-captain Rinku Singh goes into a season where bereavement, berth pangs and a world title followed in close succession (PTI)

Such contrasting change in fortunes can overwhelm but clearly, KRR think Rinku is made of sterner stuff. Rahane summed up Rinku’s ability to treat the twin imposters of triumph and disaster just the same when he said: “He has just won the (T20) World Cup and has also gone through tough times. Watching Rinku practise really hard day in and day out really motivates us.”

Trusting Rinku, 28, with additional responsibility in a team thin on fast bowling resources and with a batting line-up very top-order heavy (Rahane, Sunil Narine, Finn Allen, Tim Seifert, Rachin Ravindra, Cameron Green and Angkrish Raghuvanshi) can be KKR’s way of asking more from him. Such as filling into Andre Russell-sized shoes.

“Don’t label him as a finisher, please,” Aakash Chopra had said in a Cricinfo show last January after Rinku scored 44 off 20 deliveries against New Zealand. Sure, Rinku has the temperament and technique to bat higher but with Russell and his jersey retired, death-overs is where he could be required.

In 2025, Rinku got to his best IPL strike rate (153.73) on the back of some quick 30s and a 19 off six against Delhi Capitals batting at No.6 or No.8. Beginning away to Mumbai Indians on Sunday, he could be asked to do the same this time.

Rinku’s been part of winning teams where his contributions were cameos or less. In five matches in the T20 World Cup where he once batted at No.8 and twice each at No. 6 and 7, Rinku had one double-figure score (11 in 4 balls against Pakistan). In the 2023 Asian Games, where India won gold, Rinku did not bat against Bangladesh and could not in the final because of rain. So, by way of a high in Hangzhou, there was only a brisk, unbeaten 37 against Nepal.

It was a little better during KKR’s title run in 2024. Rinku did not have to bat in the play-off and the final and in two more games in the league phase. With openers Sunil Narine and Phil Salt and the Iyers, Shreyas and Venkatesh, doing most of the scoring, Rinku aggregated 168 runs in 15 matches.

But as Gautam Gambhir likes to point out, as KKR mentor then and India coach now, there were some crucial contributions, usually at No.6. Such as 26 off eight balls against Delhi Capitals, 20 off nine against Rajasthan Royals, 24 off 16 against Royal Challengers Bangalore and 20 off 12 against Mumbai Indians.

And then there was 2023 where Rinku top-scored for KKR with 474, got his IPL highest score of 67 not out even though it came in the heartbreak of a one-run defeat to Lucknow Super Giant. Needing 41 off 12 balls, Rinku got 39. Signed for ₹80 lakh in 2018 – Rinku was released by Kings XI Punjab (now Punjab Kings) without getting a game in 2017 --2023 was his breakout season.

One where he, like Carlos Brathwaite after the 2016 World Cup, became part of T20 lore. Rinku’s five sixes off the last five balls of an innings against Gujarat Titans remains the only instance when that has happened in T20s since ball by ball data was recorded. KKR needed 39 off eight when Rinku brought it down to 29 off six with a six and four off the 19th over bowled by Josh Little. Umesh Yadav took a single of the first ball off Yash Dayal and then Rinku made history. Going into the last over, ESPNCricinfo’s Forecaster gave KKR 1.29% chance of winning.

Rinku had delivered on the promise shown in an unbeaten 42 in 23 balls against Rajasthan Royals, hitting a four off the first ball, flicking Kuldeep Sen for six and playing the field. White-ball debut for India followed and in 2025 KKR retained him for ₹13 crore. Rinku had gone from being a safe substitute fielder in the deep (2018-2022) to a superstar. One who needs to live up to that billing in 2026.

“I believe when KKR’s name comes up, you always think of Shah Rukh Khan sir -- and after Shah Rukh Khan sir, it’s Rinku Singh,” said Rahane.