Rinku Singh shares the heartbreak of losing his father during T20 World Cup: ‘Was trying to fulfil your dream on field’

Rinku Singh, who was a part of India's T20 World Cup-winning campaign, on Tuesday, came up with a heartbreaking post following the death of his father, Khanchand Singh, in February due to Stage 4 cancer. The cricketer's father was undergoing treatment at the Yatharth Hospital in Greater Noida. His condition worsened, and he had to be put on ventilator support. The left-handed batter also left India's camp during the Super 8s stage; however, he joined the team after performing the last rites. Rinku Singh posted a heartbreaking message following the death of his father (Rinku Singh - Instagram)

On Tuesday, Rinku Singh finally addressed losing his father, saying he doesn't know how he will handle the situation and get on with his life, knowing that his father will no longer be there in person.

Sharing a picture with his father on Instagram, Rinku wrote, “Aapse baat kiye bina itne din kabhi nahi nikale. Mujhe nahi pata aage ki zindagi aapke bina kaise chalegi… par mujhe har kadam par aapki zaroorat padegi. (I have never gone these many days without talking to you. I don't know how I will handle life going ahead. I will always need you)."