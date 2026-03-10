Rinku Singh shares the heartbreak of losing his father during T20 World Cup: ‘Was trying to fulfil your dream on field’
Rinku Singh posted a heartbreaking message following the death of his father. Here's what he wrote on Instagram.
Rinku Singh, who was a part of India's T20 World Cup-winning campaign, on Tuesday, came up with a heartbreaking post following the death of his father, Khanchand Singh, in February due to Stage 4 cancer. The cricketer's father was undergoing treatment at the Yatharth Hospital in Greater Noida. His condition worsened, and he had to be put on ventilator support. The left-handed batter also left India's camp during the Super 8s stage; however, he joined the team after performing the last rites.
On Tuesday, Rinku Singh finally addressed losing his father, saying he doesn't know how he will handle the situation and get on with his life, knowing that his father will no longer be there in person.
Sharing a picture with his father on Instagram, Rinku wrote, “Aapse baat kiye bina itne din kabhi nahi nikale. Mujhe nahi pata aage ki zindagi aapke bina kaise chalegi… par mujhe har kadam par aapki zaroorat padegi. (I have never gone these many days without talking to you. I don't know how I will handle life going ahead. I will always need you)."
“Aapne sikhaya tha ki farz sabse aage hai.. toh field par bas aapka sapna poora karne ki koshish kar raha tha. Ab aapka sapna pura ho gaya hai…. toh bas yahi lagta hai ki kash aap mere paas hote. Har chhoti badi khushi mein aapki kami khalegi. Bohot miss karunga aapko Papa... bohot zyada. (You taught me that responsibility is of utmost importance, that's why I was trying to fulfil your dream in the field. Your dream has been fulfilled. Now I wish you were there with me. I will always miss you,” he added.
Rinku featured in five matches for India in the T20 World Cup 2026 winning campaign. He was replaced in the playing XI by Sanju Samson after the Super 8s match against South Africa. However, the 28-year-old did make an appearance or two on the field after coming in as a substitute fielder.
Gambhir addresses Rinku
Before the match against West Indies in the Super 8s, India head coach Gautam Gambhir welcomed Rinku back into the squad, saying he is not alone and that the rest of the team are standing with him during this tough period.
Speaking of the Men in Blue, the Suryakumar Yadav-led side won the T20 World Cup for the third time on March 8 after beating New Zealand by 96 runs in the summit clash. With this, India became the first team to defend the T20 World Cup title and also win the tournament on home soil.
Coming back to Rinku, he's expected to join the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) camp on March 17, ahead of the upcoming 19th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL), scheduled to begin on March 28.