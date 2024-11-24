Rishabh Pant becomes most expensive player in IPL history, shatters Shreyas Iyer's jaw-dropping price within minutes

India's T20 World Cup-winning wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant, on Sunday, became the most expensive player in the history of IPL auction as he was acquired by Lucknow Super Giants for a jaw-dropping price of INR 27 crore at the mega auction for the 2025 season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) at the Abadi Al Johar Arena in Jeddah. Rishabh Pant and Shreyas Iyer were part of the marquee set 1 at IPL 2025 auction(PTI)

Contrary to reports leading up to the auction, there was no interest show by either Chennai Super Kings or Punjab Kings as Lucknow and Royal Challengers Bengaluru sparked the bidding war, before being joined by Sunrisers Hyderabad. Lucknow eventually won the bidding process with a price of INR 20.75 crore, before Delhi Capitals exercised their Right-To-Match card. LSG responded with a whopping INR 27 crore bid as Delhi dropped out, leaving Pant as the costliest IPL player in history.

Earlier, India batter Shreyas Iyer shattered Mitchell Starc's record to become the most expensive player in the history of IPL auction as Punjab Kings acquired the former Kolkata Knight Riders captain for a whopping INR 26.75 crore. Starc was sold to KKR in IPL 2024 auction last December for INR 24.75 crore.

KKR sparked the much-anticipated bidding war and battled against Punjab Kings, before opting out after the latter hit the INR 10 crore mark. KKR were replaced by Delhi Capitals, who pushed Punjab Kings until the latter won the bidding war with their final price of INR 26.75 crore.

PBKS exercises RTM card to re-sign Arshdeep Singh

India fast bowler Arshdeep Singh was the first player to be presented at the auction. After seconds of no response from any of the franchises, Chennai Super Kings sparked, what turned into a lengthy bidding war comprising other teams like Delhi Capitals, Gujarat Titans, Rajasthan Royals, Royal Challengers Bengaluru, before Sunrisers Hyderabad placed a bid of INR 15.75 crore. However, Punjab Kings exercised their Right-To-Match card, following which SRH raised their bid to INR 18 crore, to which the former agreed.

PBKS, however, did not go for their RTM card for South Africa speedster Kagiso Rabada as Gujarat Titans acquired him for INR 10.75 crore. Gujarat Titans, on the other hand, roped in England's white-ball captain for INR 15.75 crore, while Starc went to Delhi Capitals for INR 11.75 crore.