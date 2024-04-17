Rishabh Pant continues strong audition for T20 WC spot; takes sensational diving catch, produces electrifying stumpings

Rishabh Pant is making big strides this season of IPL after making a comeback to competitive cricket after almost 14 months. Pant has been doing some electrifying work behind the stumps and did something similar on Wednesday night at Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad. The Delhi Capitals skipper displayed his acrobatic skills to take a stunner behind the stumps and then followed it up with electrifying stumping to stun host Gujarat Titans. Pant is in contention for a place in the T20 World Cup squad and the show vs GT will only make his case stronger. Gujarat Titans batter Abhinav Manohar got stumped out by Delhi Capitals wicket-keeper Rishabh Pant.(PTI)

The Delhi bowlers ran riot with the ball on Wednesday as the hosts were seven down for just 66 on the scoreboard. Pant made some smart changes in the bowling to dismantle GT's batting line-up.

In the fifth over of the innings when David Miller, who was making his comeback after injury, edged Ishant Sharma's delivery behind the stumps where Pant displayed his agility and dived to his left to grab a stunning catch.

He also produced some quick work to dislodge Shahrukh Khan's stumps behind the stumps. It was the ninth over and Tristian Stubbs missed his line a bit but it turned out to be a blessing in disguise as Shahrukh put his feet out of the line and Pant produced excellent stumping to send him back to the pavilion.

Another Titans batter Abhinav Manohar became victim of his quick glovework behind the stumps.

However, the third umpire had to take some time to make the decision as Pant's gloves also hit the stumps but it was the ball which hit them first.

Meanwhile, Pant won the toss and decided to field against Gujarat Titans on Wednesday. DC made one change, replacing the injured David Warner with Sumit Kumar.

"We'll bowl first. It's an unknown wicket, our batting is strong and we would want to chase, there could be some dew in the second innings as well. We'll have to play good cricket, just taking one match at a time. Death bowling has been a little concern, but at the same time, the bowlers are getting better with every match. We're looking at gaining some momentum. We're playing almost the same team - David Warner is sitting out, Sumit Kumar is back," Pant said at the toss.

GT, on the other hand, made three changes, bringing in Sandeep Warrier in place of veteran pacer Umesh Yadav. Wriddhiman Saha and David Miller were also back in the playing XI.