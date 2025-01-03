Rishabh Pant ends silence on Rohit Sharma's 'conversation' behind 'opting out' of Sydney Test: 'It was an emotional...'

Rishabh Pant spoke about Rohit Sharma's surprising absence from the playing XI in the fifth and final Test of the series against Australia in Sydney. Rohit ‘opted out’ of the match in Sydney following a series of poor performances with the bat, as well as questionable decision-making as captain. With India trailing 1-2 in the series, Jasprit Bumrah overtook the captaincy role, walking out for toss in Sydney. India's Rohit Sharma (L) and Rishabh Pant during the series against Australia(AFP)

Pant, speaking in the press conference following the end of the day's play, stated that it was an “emotional decision” for Rohit. Calling him the “leader” of the team, Pant, said, “It was an emotional decision because he has been captain for a long time. We see him as a leader of the team.”

However, Pant remained tight-lipped on the events that led to Rohit being away from the XI.

“There are some decisions that you are not involved in, they are management's calls. So, I was not part of that conversation. I can't explain more than that,” said Pant further.

The events leading to the fifth Test in Sydney were rather controversial, with reports of dressing room disharmony in the Indian camp. Rohit and head coach Gautam Gambhir were said to have been at loggerheads, and the duo hardly interacted during India's training session on Thursday ahead of the fifth Test.

Gambhir chose to address the pre-match press conference, which is usually attended by the captain, and refused to confirm Rohit's participation in the match, too.

Rohit endured a horrific outing with the bat in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, failing to score more than 10 runs across five innings; he scored 31 runs in total, averaging merely 6.2. He was unavailable for selection in the first Test, as he was away on paternity leave, and returned as a middle-order batter across the second and third Tests of the series.

Rohit, then, promoted himself as an opener in Melbourne, but the poor form persisted.

Advantage Australia in Sydney

The changes in the XI, however, did little to revive India's fortunes – at least on Day 1 – as the side was bowled out for just 185 after opting to bat. Rishabh Pant was the highest scorer with 40 off 98 deliveries, while Virat Kohli failed to make a mark with the bat again, departing for 17.

Bumrah did, however, gave India a blistering start with the ball, dismissing Usman Khawaja right after a dramatic verbal exchange with his opening partner Sam Konstas to lift the Indian spirits. Australia ended the day at 9/1.