Rishabh Pant goes past Virat Kohli in Test rankings after 2nd innings heroics vs NZ; Jaiswal highest-ranked Indian

Rishabh Pant has pipped his senior teammate Virat Kohli in the latest ICC Test rankings for batters and moved to the sixth spot. Pant, who has been in sensational form since his return to red-ball cricket, gained three points in the updated charts while Kohli has dropped down a place to eighth. India's Virat Kohli shares a light moment with his teammate Rishabh Pant while batting.(AFP)

Pant played a counter-attacking knock of 99 runs in the second innings against New Zealand to give India a fighting chance in Bengaluru. However, it went in vain as India lost the match. The left-handed batter has been in great form since returning to red-ball cricketer after recovering from injuries he sustained during a horrific car accident. He slammed a century in the Bangladesh Test to announce his comeback.

Meanwhile, Kohli slammed a fluent 70 in the second innings after an innings duck in Bengaluru, proving that he is nowin the right spot.

Opener Yashasvi Jaiswal remains India's highest ranked batter at four. India captain Rohit Sharma dropped two places to be joint 15th alongside Sri Lanka's Dimuth Karunaratne.

England star Joe Root maintains a healthy lead at the top of the charts.

New Zealand youngster Rachin Ravindra, who slammed a century in the first innings in Bengaluru, also made big gains in the rankings as he moved up 36 places to the 18th. Devon Conway also scored 91 runs and moved to the 36th spot in the latest list of batters, while teammate Matt Henry (up two rungs to ninth with a new career-high rating) was the big winner in bowlers' category.

Henry picked up eight wickets during the Black Caps' drought-breaking eight-wicket victory over India in Bengaluru, while teammate Will O'Rourke (up two spots to 39th) was also rewarded for his seven scalps from the same match.

Jasprit Bumrah remains top of the table

Pakistan spinner Noman Ali was re-instated at 17th on the rankings following his 11 wickets across two innings against England, while teammate Sajid Khan gained 22 places to move to 50th after he was adjudged Player of the Match in the same contest.

India's pace spearhead remains at the top of the bowlers' rankings followed by teammate R Ashwin. Retaining the seventh sport, Ravindra Jadeja is another Indian in the top-10.