Rishabh Pant injured in car accident: Pakistan stars Shaheen Afridi, Shoaib Malik, Shadab Khan wish quick recovery

Team India's star wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant met with a horrific car crash in the early morning hours of Friday. Pant faced severe injuries to his head, back, and leg following the crash as his car collided with a divider at the Delhi-Dehradun highway. Police said the wicketkeeper-batsman, who was alone in the car when it crashed near Manglaur, had lost control of the vehicle when he "dozed off." As the news of the accident spread, fans and former cricketers took to social media platforms to wish Pant a speedy recovery.

Pakistan cricketers – active and former – also sent their wishes to Rishabh Pant after the car crash. The side's premier pacer Shaheen Afridi took to his official Twitter account to send his wishes for the star wicketkeeper-batter.

“Praying for @RishabhPant17,” wrote Afridi.

Former Pakistan all-rounder Mohammad Hafeez, meanwhile, wrote, “Prayers for speedy recovery @RishabhPant17 #caraccident.”

Pakistan's star pacer Hassan Ali wrote that he wishes Pant to be on the field soon. “I hope there's nothing serious @RishabhPant17. I wish you a quick recovery and many prayers bhai. InshaAllah you will be fine and back on field very soon,” wrote Ali.

Another former Pakistan all-rounder, Shoaib Malik sent his prayers and wishes for the wicketkeeper-batter.

“Just came to know about about Rishabh Pant's accident in India. Sending many prayers and wishes for you @RishabhPant17. Wishing you a speedy recovery, get well soon brother... #RishabhPant,” wrote Malik.

Pakistan's star all-rounder Shadab Khan, who has played against Pant on many occasions over the past few years, wrote, “Prayers and best wishes for @RishabhPant17.”

Earlier, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) released a statement on Pant following the accident, revealing the details of the player's injuries. “Rishabh has two cuts on his forehead, a ligament tear in his right knee and has also hurt his right wrist, ankle, toe and has suffered abrasion injuries on his back. Rishabh’s condition remains stable, and he has now been shifted to Max Hospital, Dehradun, where he will undergo MRI scans to ascertain the extent of his injuries and formulate his further course of treatment,” the statement read.

