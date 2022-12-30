'Have spoken to his family and…': Jay Shah reacts to Rishabh Pant's scary car accident; 'Thoughts an prayers with him'

India cricketer Rishabh Pant was on Friday involved in an accident after his car crashed into the divider on the Delhi-Dehradun Expressway. Pant, 25, was on his way to Roorkee to pay his family a surprise visit but dozed off leading to the accident. An injured Pant broke through the windscreen and escape the car minutes before it caught fire and was rushed to a nearby hospital. After receiving initial treatment in Roorkee's Civil Hospital, Pant was taken to Dehradun's Max Hospital, where the India wicketkeeper is being examined and monitored.

Reacting to the development, BCCI secretary Jay Shah has prayed for Pant's speedy recovery and informed that he has gotten in touch with the cricketer's family. Shah also provided an update on Pant's conditions and added that the BCCI will do everything to ensure Pant comes out of this healthier and stronger.

"My thoughts and prayers are with Rishabh Pant as he fights his way back to recovery. I have spoken to his family and the doctors treating him. Rishabh is stable and undergoing scans. We are closely monitoring his progress and will provide him with all the necessary support," Shah tweeted.

Pant is believed to have suffered two lacerations on his forehead, one just above his right eye. Thankfully, there are no fractures or serious injuries although Pant has suffered a ligament tear in his knee and his abrasions on his back. A team of doctors is evaluating Pant, who is said to be stable and conscious. While an official statement was released by the hospital, a detailed report is only expected to be issues once a Pant's thorough examination is completed

"Cricketer Rishabh Pant was admitted to the hospital and initially, a team of doctors is looking after him. He is being evaluated, but only after some examinations will we be able to come up with a detailed report. He is stable and there doesn't seem to be anything concerning. Once the team is through with their evaluation, we will release an official bulletin. The team is speaking to him as well - the orthopaedics and plastic surgeon are in constant touch with him. As of now, there doesn't seem to be any serious injury," Dr. Ashish Yagnik, told reporters outside hospital.

