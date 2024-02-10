'Rishabh Pant is due. Not sure it makes sense to invest in KS Bharat': Sanjay Manjrekar on India's Test keeper

Former Indian cricketer Sanjay Manjrekar has voiced his disappointment with wicketkeeper KS Bharat's batting performance in the first two Tests against England. Manjrekar, known for his candid opinions, expressed his concerns regarding Bharat's inability to meet expectations since replacing Ishan Kishan during the Test series against South Africa. KS Bharat walks back after his dismissal in Visakhapatnam(Reuters)

The former batter believes that Bharat's lacklustre performance in the ongoing series against England raises doubts about his suitability as a long-term solution behind the stumps. With Rishabh Pant expected to return to the team once fully recovered from injury, Manjrekar urged the Indian selectors to prioritize wicketkeepers who can make significant contributions with the bat.

"It's a lot like he’s playing his first series. He’s played before; he played all four Test matches against Australia, and Rishabh Pant is due to come any time soon. So, I am not sure whether it is worthwhile and makes sense to keep investing in KS Bharat.

“He’s also not 20 years old, and India had moved on from KS Bharat and gone to Ishan Kishan. So he’s done just enough to maybe just keep his place in the side. This team management believes in being fair to every individual, but I would personally look at another option before Rishabh Pant comes in and takes his place,” Manjrekar told ESPNCricinfo.

Manjrekar's observations come in the wake of Bharat's failure to notch up a single fifty in the two Tests against England. Despite having previous Test experience, Bharat's batting performances have failed to inspire confidence, raising questions about his role in the team, especially with Pant waiting in the wings.

During the Border-Gavaskar Trophy last year, Bharat managed only 101 runs across four matches against Australia, with his highest score being 44. Similarly, his contributions in the World Test Championship final were underwhelming, scoring a mere five and 23 runs.

"India will start looking at KS Bharat whether his keeping is that good we can afford to have somebody who is not contributing as much with the bat... India of late and the world over, if you see is going for keepers who are decent keepers but contribute with the bat," Manjrekar emphasized.

Bharat, however, is expected to retain his role in the XI for the third Test of the series against England, which begins February 13. While Ishan Kishan is currently unavailable for selection, KL Rahul will not be keeping wickets, as confirmed by head coach Rahul Dravid before the series.