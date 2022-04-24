‘Rishabh is showing glimpses of Dhoni': Pant receives huge praise from DC star; 'credit for my performance goes to him'

Unlike the previous edition, Rishabh Pant-led Delhi Capitals have endured a tough campaign in the ongoing season of the Indian Premier League (IPL). The team are currently placed sixth on the points table, with three wins from seven matches.

However, there have been some individual performances from the DC camp, which can surely revive their campaign as the tournament proceeds. David Warner and Prithvi Shaw have been headlining the batting, while Kuldeep Yadav, single-handedly has managed to lift their bowling.

The former KKR player had a tough outing against Rajasthan Royals in their previous encounter but is currently third in the race for the Purple Cap. Bowling at an economy of 8.47, the 27-year-old has managed to pick 13 wickets from 7 outings.

The spinner credited his success to DC staff and skipper and went to draw similarities between Pant and MS Dhoni and how it helped him enhance his performance.

"I feel Rishabh is showing a few glimpses of MS Dhoni's characteristics behind the stumps. He guides well and stays calm on the field. Wicketkeepers play a big role in the success of spinners. The credit for my performance in this IPL goes to Rishabh as well. We have a good understanding now," said Kuldeep on The DC Podcast.

He also recalled an interesting conversation with head coach Ricky Ponting during his first training session with the Delhi franchise.

"When you are given the freedom to express yourself then you start to enjoy everything. When I spoke to Ricky during my first practice session with the team, he told me that I am bowling very well and that he's looking to play me for all 14 league matches. That conversation with him motivated me a lot."

"Shane Watson has also helped me a lot. I am very lucky to have worked with Watson for three-four sessions. He has particularly helped me with the mental aspect of the game. I have shared a lot of things with him about what I have been through before joining this team. I speak openly with him," the spinner said.