Watch: Rishabh Pant joins celebration of own wicket after Ravindra Jadeja's reaction in India vs Leicestershire warm-up

Rishabh Pant played a sublime knock as he hammered 76 runs off 87 balls for Leicestershire against the Indian cricket team on Day 2 of their warm-up match, in Leicester on Friday. The swashbuckling wicketkeeper-batter's knock was brought to an end by Ravindra Jadeja in the third delivery of the 46th over, after Pant got a top edge while trying to go for a big heave towards the on side but ended up providing a catch by Shreyas Iyer at long-on. Right after his dismissal, Pant was hugged by Jadeja. The other Indian cricketers also gave the Delhi Capitals' captain his fair-share of high fives as he made his way to the pavilion.

Pant joined the Indian fielders to almost celebrating his own wicket before taking the walk back to the change room.

Here is the video of Pant's dismissal and the reaction of Jadeja, Indian cricket team:

Reacting to the video, one fan called Pant 'the goat'.

"Rishabh pant is going to be the goat of test cricket in upcoming years", the user wrote.

As this is the only opportunity to get practice before the Birmingham Test, some of the Indian players are turning up for Leicestershire. Pant, Cheteshwar Pujara, Jasprit Bumrah, Prasidh Krishna and Navdeep Saini are playing for the county side.

During his innings, Pant slammed 14 fours and a six as Leicestershire were bowled out for 244 runs in 57 overs. Cheteshwar Pujara couldn't replicate Pant's form for the county cricket team and was dismissed for a six-ball duck.

Mohammed Shami and Jadeja were in brilliant bowling form for India and took three wickets each. Meanwhile, Shardul Thakur and Mohammed Siraj bagged two dismissals each.

India were restricted to 80 for one in 18 overs during their second innings with openers Srikar Bharat (31*) and Hanuma Vihari (9*) to resume batting on Day 3. The visitors currently lead by 82 runs..

Earlier, India declared after posting 246 for eight in their first innings, with wicketkeeper-batter Bharat registering a crucial knock of 70 runs off 111 balls. Meanwhile, captain Rohit Sharma could only muster 25 runs off 47 balls and Virat Kohli add 33 runs to India's scoreboard.

