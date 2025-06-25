Rishabh Pant jumps up in ICC rankings with twin centuries; Yashasvi Jaiswal reaches career-best rating points

Shubman Gill-led India lost the Headingley Test against England by five wickets despite scoring more than 800 runs. Although India scored five centuries in the entire contest, the Ben Stokes-led side emerged triumphant by chasing down 371 in the final innings. Wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant scored centuries in both innings while KL Rahul, Yashasvi Jaiswal and Shubman Gill also went past the three-figure mark. Rishabh Pant achieves his career-best ICC ranking. (AP)

Rahul, Pant, Jaiswal, and Gill's efforts have led to their rise in the ICC Test Batting Rankings. Pant, who scored 134 and 118 in the Leeds Test, has lifted him to seventh place.

India captain Shubman Gill, who scored his first Test century in the SENA countries, is also back in the top 20. He is currently at the 20th spot in the latest ICC Test Rankings.

India opening batter KL Rahul has moved up 10 places to 38th, owing to his 137-run knock in the second innings of the Headingley Test. Rahul also seemed in good touch in the first innings as he looked set for a big total, but he ended up giving his wicket away to Brydon Carse as he chased a delivery bowled well outside off.

Rahul eventually walked back to the hut in the first innings for 42. India's other opening batter, Yashasvi Jaiswal, who scored a century in the first innings against England, retained his fourth position, reaching a career-best 851 rating points.

Ben Duckett reaches career-best position

England's left-handed opening batter Ben Duckett, who played a 149-run knock in the second innings, helping the hosts chase down 371, also reached his career-best eighth spot in the ICC Rankings.

The 30-year-old Duckett scored 62 runs in the first innings, and he followed it up with 149 in the second innings. He was adjudged as Player of the Contest after helping England go past the finishing line with five wickets in hand.

England's No.3 Ollie Pope, who was battling for his position in the Test playing XI, scored a century in the first innings. As a result, he has moved three places to the 19th spot, while wicketkeeper-batter Jamie Smith is now at a career-best 27th position.

Pacer Josh Tongue, who was exceptional in cleaning up the Indian lower-order in both innings, has jumped up 16 places to 64th. He took seven wickets in the first Test, while England captain Ben Stokes has gained one slot to be 49th among bowlers and up three places to fifth among all-rounders.

In the first Test, Ben Stokes picked a total of five wickets and scored 53 runs in two innings.