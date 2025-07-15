'Rishabh Pant made the call. Was an error...': Shubman Gill says 'KL Rahul was in danger' in 'turning point' at Lord's

The Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy between India and England is living up to the hype, and the five-match series is going down to the wire. The Lord's Test turned out to be a cracking contest as England went 2-1 up by registering a 22-run win at the home of cricket on Monday. After the loss in London, India captain Shubman Gill admitted that Rishabh Pant's run-out in the first innings turned out to be a game-changing moment. Shubman Gill said Rishabh Pant's run-out in the first innings turned out to be the game-changing moment in the Lord's Test. (PTI)

In the first innings, KL Rahul and Rishabh Pant were performing well, and India looked set to take a lead. However, on the cusp of the lunch break on Day 3, Rishabh Pant ran himself out as he tried to bring KL Rahul back on strike so that the latter could complete his century.

A rocket throw from Ben Stokes at the non-striker's end caught Rishabh Pant short of the crease, and the left-hander walked back to the hut after scoring 74 runs off 112 balls with the help of eight fours and two sixes. Pant and Rahul put on 141 runs for the fourth wicket, but the run-out paved the way for England to sneak through the back door.

Gill refused to pin the blame on KL Rahul, saying it was Rishabh Pant who made the call and asked the right-hander to charge for a run.

"We always talk about keeping the team first. But I think it was more an error in judgment rather than someone thinking about their 100. KL Rahul might have told Rishabh 'It would be good if I complete my 100 before lunch. The batter feels the pressure when he is batting on 99. But I wouldn't say Rishabh Pant got out because of the personal milestone of KL Rahul," Gill told reporters.

"It was an error of judgment. Rishabh made the call. The danger end was KL Bhai. I would say it was an error of judgment. It can happen to any batter," he added.

Fitness update on Rishabh Pant

There is also an injury scare surrounding Rishabh Pant after the wicketkeeper got hit on his hand while trying to collect a Jasprit Bumrah delivery. He then didn't do wicketkeeping in the remaining first and second innings.

Dhruv Jurel came in as a substitute wicketkeeper, and he donned the gloves for India.

However, Gill said there is nothing to worry about as Pant should be fit in time for the fourth Test in Manchester.

“Rishabh did go for the scans. There is nothing major there, so I think he should be fine for the next Test,” said Gill.

Speaking of the Lord's Test between India and England, nothing separated the two teams after the first innings, as both sides posted 387 runs on the board.

Washington Sundar then returned with four wickets in the second innings as India bundled out England for 192. However, India fell 22 runs short as they failed to chase 193.

India were reduced to 112/8 at one stage in the final innings, but Ravindra Jadeja (61*) put in a valiant effort with Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj.