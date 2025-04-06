Rishabh Pant makes LSG youngster's dream come true; 23-year-old left speechless as he meets his idol: 'Haanji… yehi hai'

Just months into his professional cricket journey, Digvesh Rathi has already lived a moment many dream of their entire lives. After delivering a match-winning performance against Mumbai Indians and picking up the Player of the Match award, the young Lucknow Super Giants spinner revealed that his inspiration to take up the craft was none other than Sunil Narine — the Trinidadian maestro he grew up watching. Rishabh Pant arranges the meeting of LSG youngster with his idol(LSG)

What followed next felt straight out of a fairytale. With LSG set to face Kolkata Knight Riders in their upcoming IPL 2025 clash, skipper Rishabh Pant ensured his young teammate’s dream turned real. In a heartfelt gesture, Pant arranged a special meeting between Digvesh and Narine, a moment filled with emotion as the rising Indian star met the very icon who shaped his cricketing dream.

The Super Giants captured and shared the touching exchange on their official social platforms.

Watch:

Rathi, in his debut IPL season, has hit the ground running with impressive consistency. In just four matches, the young spinner has already scalped six wickets, making his presence felt in the LSG lineup.

His standout performance came against Mumbai Indians, where he not only picked up two vital breakthroughs but also kept the batters in check with a miserly spell of 2/21 from his full quota — a display that played a pivotal role in securing a 12-run victory for his side.

Rathi's journey

From being an overlooked talent in Delhi’s domestic setup to emerging as a key spinner for LSG, Rathi’s rise has been anything but ordinary. Spotted by former India cricketer and talent scout Vijay Dahiya during a local tournament in Delhi, Rathi left an instant impression with his classical leg-breaks and high-arm action.

Dahiya was so convinced of his potential that he even predicted to Ayush Badoni — then already with LSG — that Rathi would play IPL in a couple of years.

But Rathi’s path wasn’t without hurdles. After being picked but benched in Delhi’s U-23 squad in 2018/19, he disappeared from the scene until 2022/23, when he featured in Delhi's U-25 side. His performances in the Delhi Premier League (DPL), especially under Dahiya’s watch, became a turning point.

Despite solid outings in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, he was mysteriously underused by the domestic team. Off the field, Rathi shares deep roots with KKR's Suyash Sharma — both from North East Delhi and training together across local grounds. Before this IPL season, Dahiya personally oversaw Rathi’s preparations at St Stephen’s College nets.