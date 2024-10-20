'Rishabh Pant provided him with chef': Suryakumar Yadav busts Sarfaraz myth in revealing India star's BGT preparations

Right-handed batter Sarfaraz Khan once again made everyone take notice of his talent, as he scored 150 crucial runs against New Zealand in the ongoing first Test at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. Sarfaraz, who is known to score big in domestic cricket, finally showed what he is made of, and what's in store for him in international cricket. And now it looks like, Sarfaraz has already started preparing for the much-anticipated Border Gavaskar Trophy. The series between India and Australia, which begins November 22, is one of the most marquee series in the international calendar. Bengaluru, Oct 19 (ANI): India's Rishabh Pant congratulates teammate Sarfaraz Khan as he celebrates his century during Day 4 of the first test match against New Zealand, at M.Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Saturday. (ANI Photo)(BCCI - X)

Sarfaraz Khan is now taking help from a chef, suggested by wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant, in order to get fitter for the nearly two-month long five-match Test series in Australia.

Suryakumar Yadav, who has seen Sarfaraz from close quarters, has revealed that it was Rishabh Pant who provided the 26-year-old with a chef, in order to get fit. For the uninitiated, Sarfaraz Khan had made his Ranji debut under the captaincy of Suryakumar Yadav.

Speaking to Indian Express, Suryakumar Yadav said, "Sarfaraz is working on his fitness with the Indian team strength and conditioning coach and Rishabh (Pant) has provided him with a chef who is taking care of his food. The intent is that by the time he reaches Border Gavaskar Trophy in Australia, his body is in a better shape. Fitness is important in this sport as he gets older, body will change. He is working hard now, he will be fine in future."

It is important to mention that Sarfaraz has been criticised for his fitness in the past. Talking about the same, Suryakumar Yadav labelled it as an "unfair perception."

“His body type might make him look fat but if you ask him to bat 450 balls, score double hundred, triple hundred, daddy hundred, he has that skill. I think the team has a similar demand to make big hundreds, play game changing knocks… I have never seen him skipping practice even on match day. If there is a game, he will get up at 5 am, bat for one hour near his home and then join the team bus. After the game he will go to the nearby ground and bat again," said Suryakumar Yadav.

When Sunil Gavaskar had come out in support of Sarfaraz Khan

Last year, when there was constant chatter about Sarfaraz Khan, former India captain Sunil Gavaskar had come out in support of the young India batter, and he lashed out at the fat-shaming.

Speaking to India Today, Sunil Gavaskar said, "If you are looking for only slim and trim guys, then might as well go to a fashion show and find some other models and give a bat and ball in their hands and then improve them. That’s not the way cricket goes."

"You have cricketers in all shapes and sizes. Don’t go by the size, go by the scores or wickets. He is not staying off the field when he scores a hundred. He is back on the field again. So, all that tells you is that the man is fit," he added.

Coming back to Sarfaraz Khan, the batter was dismissed for a duck in the first innings of the first Test against New Zealand. However, he roared back into form as he played a crucial 150-run knock. His innings was studded with 18 fours and three sixes.

Sarfaraz Khan also formed more than 100-run stands with both Virat Kohli and Rishabh Pant. Speaking of the ongoing Test between India and New Zealand, the visitors have been set a target of 107.