Rishabh Pant reacts after Shubman Gill accuses India wicketkeeper of trying to break his bat

Indian cricket fans were glad to see Rishabh Pant back to his very best as if he was never missing, with the wicketkeeper scoring a brisk century in his comeback Test in India’s winning effort over Bangladesh in Chennai. Pant was his typical self, looking confident and attacking Bangladesh’s bowlers as he and Shubman Gill put the game out of reach for the visitors. Pant’s innings of 109 included four sixes. Rishabh Pant (L) and Shubman Gill formed India's biggest partnership of the Chennai Test(PTI)

The wicketkeeper spoke to BCCI’s social media following the match and reflected how it felt to return to Test cricket for India, especially as he was gunning for a century on day three. “I was very nervous, very jittery, he said. “But there was some fire inside that I wanted to make it happen, and eventually I did it.”

Pant shared a magnificent 167-run partnership with Gill, who’s become a close friend of his over their years in the team. Gill revealed how during their partnership, Pant tried to 'break his bat'. The heroes of India’s famous chase at the Gabba, Pant spoke about his partnership with Gill, and how their friendship contributed to the effort.

“One thing I’ve understood over a period of time is that when you have a great relationship outside the field, really helps to bat with that guy. When you share a great bond outside, you understand how that person is thinking, how the game is moving around. We wanted to make ourselves relaxed, just wanted to stitch a great partnership,” said Pant.

Why Pant helped set the field for Bangladesh

This was Pant’s sixth Test century, drawing level for the most centuries by an Indian wicketkeeper with MS Dhoni, still only 26 years old. Gill’s century was his fifth in Test cricket, as he begins to look better and better as a long-term number three. Finally, Pant was asked about the humorous moment in the match when he helped Bangladesh captain Najmul Hossain Shanto with setting fields while bowling to him. A clip which has gone viral for showcasing Pant's typically irreverent and funny behaviour, Pant explained the rationale behind it

"I think the understanding of the game for me is that cricket should improve wherever you play, so I was just trying to help the other team by telling them they could set a fielder there. It was amazing, actually, I really enjoyed it," concluded Pant with a smile on his face.

Pant will return to action with the rest of the team in the second Test against Bangladesh, to be played in Kanpur beginning September 27.