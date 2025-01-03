Rishabh Pant reacts to Jasprit Bumrah and Sam Konstas' heated exchange in Sydney: 'Wanted to waste...'

Sam Konstas, the 19-year-old, has gotten under the skin of Team India, and it was on show during the dying few minutes of Day 1 of the fifth Border-Gavaskar Trophy Test at the Sydney Cricket Ground. Jasprit Bumrah did not take kindly to the youngster's antics at the non-striker's end during the eventual final over of the day. Wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant has revealed what happened between the two and how Australia wanted to waste "time." Rishabh Pant opens up about the heated exchange between Sam Konstas and Jasprit Bumrah. (Photo by DAVID GRAY / AFP) / (AFP)

Usman Khawaja, who was on strike, made Jasprit Bumrah wait as he was about to start his run-up. The Indian pacer was then seen questioning the left-handed batter regarding why he was taking so much time. Then, Konstas had a thing or two to say to Bumrah.

The pacer, who has taken 31 wickets in the ongoing series, was heard saying, "What is your problem?" on the stump mic. Moments later, Bumrah dismissed Khawaja, and to top it off, the 31-year-old gave an ice-cold stare to Konstas.

Pant, India's top run-scorer (40) in the first innings, said that although he did not hear what Konstas and Bumrah said to each other, it was just a matter of Australian batters wasting some time.

"I feel they had a little chitchat; they wanted to waste some time. I feel that's the reason Konstas had a conversation with Jasprit Bumrah," Pant told reporters at the post-day press conference.

"He said something; I didn't hear it. But I feel that's the only thing which he wanted to do—waste some time so we don't get to bowl one more over," he added.

Virat Kohli, Prasidh Krishna charge towards Konstas

As soon as Jasprit Bumrah dismissed Usman Khawaja for 2, Virat Kohli, Prasidh Krishna, Shubman Gill and KL Rahul charged towards Sam Konstas to celebrate in style and make the youngster know how he fumbled in the dying minutes of Day 1.

This was the sixth time in this series that Jasprit Bumrah got the better of Khawaja. Bumrah now has 31 wickets to his name in the ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy and is the leading wicket-taker.

Earlier, India's stand-in captain, Bumrah, won the toss and opted to bat in Sydney. The batting order once again collapsed like a pack of cards, and it was due to Bumrah's valuable contribution that India managed to post 185 runs on the board.

At stumps on Day 1, Australia's score reads 9/,1, with the hosts still trailing by 176 runs. Sam Konstas and Marnus Labuschagne will resume the innings on Day 2.